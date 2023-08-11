"How did I do?" - Emma Raducanu attempts to impress Lily Muni He with her golf skills in latest video, earns hilarious response from golfer

Emma Raducanu dropped a teaser from her latest video from Emma's World in collaboration with HSBC. The Briton can be seen playing mini golf on set, landing the ball right in and jokingly asked golfer and friend, Lily Muni He for her thoughts on Raducanu's performance.

This is the fifth video realeased by HSBC since Raducanu became their brand ambassador in 2022. The video captures the former US Open champion's love for golf that she has often spoken about and shared on social media.

Raducanu took to Instagram to drop the teaser and tagged the Chinese pro golfer for her take on it. She used laugh-till-cry emojis and wrote:

"How did I do?" Raducanu jokingly asked Muni He.

Screengrab from Emma Raducanu's Instagram post

Muni He hilariously replied to Raducanu's post and wrote that it was probably better than her attempt at playing tennis.

"Better than me in tennis," Muni He responded.

Screengrab from Lily Muni He's Instagram post

Additionally, she humorously shared a screenshot of a conversation in which she can be seen holding a tennis racquet on the court and discussing her body aches. In a light-hearted manner, she quipped that there was a "scientifically proven" theory that no player could excel in both tennis and golf simultaneously.

"I think it's been scientifically proven that you can't be good at both," Muni He replied in jest.

Screengrab from Lily Muni He's Instagram post

Raducanu's love for golf was also evident at a recent event at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore where she went to promote the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Emma Raducanu hints at comeback, shares injury update

Emma Raducanu at the 2023 Miami Open

Emma Raducanu treated fans with positive news of her recovery with a video clip of her training on a practice court.

The 20-year-old had a difficult start in the beginning of the season, with a second round exit at the Australian Open. She won her only back-to-back triple matches at the Indian Wells Masters, reaching as far as the Round of 16 before crashing out of the Miami Open in the opening round.

She missed most of the season as she underwent surgery in both her wrist and ankle. She made a brief comeback at the Stuttgart Open where she fell to Jelena Ostapenko in the opening round. While she was set to compete at the Madrid Open, she was forced to withdraw hours away from her first match due to a right-hand injury.

Since then fans had been eagerly awaiting her return. Raducanu took to Twitter to share her progress where she posted a video of herself practing her forehand and a picture of her holding the tennis ball and wrote:

"August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court," posted Raducanu.

She also took to Instagram to share more pictures and videos from her recovery and training.