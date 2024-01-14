How many Australian Open titles did Andre Agassi win? Everything to know about the American's "Bald Slam" exploits

One of the legends to ever grace the sport of tennis, Andre Agassi won four out of his eight Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open. The Happy Slam turned out to be the most successful Major of the American's career, with him winning 48 of 53 matches to record a stunning 90.6 win percentage in Australia.

Agassi had to wait until 1995 to taste glory Down Under for the first time. His first title came with a four-set win over his nemesis Pete Sampras. The former World No. 1's next title was five years later in 2000 when he posted a comeback four-set victory over Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

Agassi returned next year to successfully defend his Australian Open title with a straight-sets win over Arnaud Clement.

Andre Agassi's final Slam title also happens to be at his happy hunting ground, the Australian Open, in 2003. This time, he cantered to an easy straight-sets win over the unheralded Rainer Schuttler of Germany in the summit clash.

Everything to know about Andre Agassi's "Bald Slam" exploits

Andre Agassi with the 1995 Australian Open trophy

It's not just the wins that has made the Australian Open a special tournament for Andre Agassi, but it also happens to be what he often refers to as his first "bald Slam."

As recently as this week, the American tennis icon commented that he would like to remember the Melbourne Major as his first Bald Slam. Agassi has returned to Melbourne to welcome the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup and the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup alongside Aussie legend Evonne Goolagong Cawley ahead of the 2024 edition.

While sharing his thoughts on his comeback to the place where he has such fond memories, Agassi told the Nine Network:

“I connect so much with the spirit here and it was always the most relaxed Grand Slam for me, I’ll always remember it as my first bald slam."

This isn't the first time the eight-time Grand Slam champion has given the Australian Open this moniker. Even in his autobiography, 'Open', he has echoed the same sentiments.

Recounting his experience of winning the 1995 Australian Open right after his 1994 US Open triumph, Agassi wrote:

"It’s my second slam in a row, my third overall. Everyone says it’s my best slam yet because it’s my first victory over Pete in a slam final. But I think twenty years from now I’ll remember it as my first bald slam."

For the unversed, the 1995 Australian Open win was his first Slam success after shaving off his hair. Agassi revealed in his autobiography that he had started losing hair by the age of 19 and resorted to a wig for a number of years before having the courage to finally step out bald.

In fact, the thought of his hairpiece falling off played a role in his 1990 French Open final loss, which was his first-ever appearance in the summit clash of a Slam.

Naturally, the 1995 Australian Open was significant for the American. Not only was he comfortable enough to go out bald publicly, but he had a stellar campaign on the court as well.

Andre Agassi (L) & Pete Sampras at a recent event

Seeded second, Andre Agassi beat the likes of Grant Stafford, Jerome Golmard, Greg Rusedski, Pat Rafter, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, and Aaron Krickstein to set up a final showdown with top seed and defending champion Pete Sampras. He lost his first set of the tournament to Sampras but rebounded strongly for a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6(6), 6-4 win.

The victory would go on to begin Andre Agassi's memorable love affair with the Australian Open.

