John McEnroe commentating on the Wimbledon 2025 women's final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova has sparked controversy, with fans wondering lamenting the American's 'diabolical' stint on the microphone.

On Saturday, Anisimova, playing her first Grand Slam final, took on Swiatek, appearing in her first final at SW19. Anisimova stunned World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, while Swiatek gunned down Belinda Bencic to make the summit clash.

Although the match presented an exciting encounter for fans, social media was not happy entirely to see McEnroe commentating on the showdon. The American great's commentary has already been a source of contention at Wimbledon this week, with fans sharing their displeasure over his repeatedly poor preparation ahead of important matches.

On Saturday as well, it was more of the same, with fans questioning BBC's decision to put McEnroe front and center for the final, especially after Andre Agassi's delightful performance as a commentator on the men's semifinals on Friday.

"Why is ladies’ finals day on the BBC reduced to McEnroe talking about his memories of playing finals, how many ladies’ finals did he play?" one fan said.

"NOOOOOO MCENROE ON THE WORLD FEED???? Okay switching to ESPN," another wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Letting John McEnroe commentate the women’s final for BBC is diabolical I’d take Chrissie over him," one fan said.

FUCK not John McEnroe calling this match. Literally anyone else," another wrote.

"Why is John McEnroe on this match," one fan commented.

"Is this the John McEnroe show?! Let someone else get a word in Jesus Christ," another said.

