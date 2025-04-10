How much prize money did Novak Djokovic, Frances Tiafoe, Alexander Zverev & others earn after Monte-Carlo Masters 2R exit?

Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe all suffered second-round exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters, and each of them will receive €44,220 for their respective runs. The tournament has entered its third round, with seven seeded players already out.

Djokovic entered Monte-Carlo as the third seed after losing the Miami Open final to Jakub Mensik. The Serb received a bye to the second round, and here, he was up against Alejandro Tabilo, who beat him 6-3, 6-4. This is Djokovic's second loss to the Chilean, who previously beat him in the Madrid Masters last year.

Alexander Zverev was the top seed in Monte-Carlo, and he also received a bye to the second round. The German faced a tough opponent in Matteo Berrettini and won the opening set 6-2. However, the Italian bounced back to register a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 win and get his third victory over Zverev from seven matches between the two.

14th seed Frances Tiafoe faced Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and beat the Serb 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(5) to reach the second round. Here, he was up against Alexei Popyrin and took the first set 63. However, the Aussie made a fine comeback to win the next two sets by the same scoreline and book his place in the Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 event.

Djokovic, Zverev, and Tiafoe will each earn €44,220, which is the prize money given to the players who were eliminated in the second round of the tournament.

Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet are among the players who joined Djokovic, Alcaraz and Zverev in the list of Monte-Carlo 2R casualties

Gael Monfils in action at the Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet also suffered elimination in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Monfils lost 4-6, 6-7(2) to seventh seed Andrey Rublev while Gasquet suffered a 5-7, 7-5, 2-6 defeat to qualifier Daniel Altmaier. They will also receive €44,220, as will the other players who were eliminated in the second round in Monte-Carlo.

Jordan Thompson and Roberto Bautista Agut fell victim to last year's finalists, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud, in the second round this year. Local wildcard Valentin Vacherot, Jiri Lehecka, Marcos Giron, Flavio Cobolli, Francisco Cerundolo and Tomas Machac all lost to seeded players in the second round of the Masters 1000 event.

Alexandre Muller and Nuno Borges are the other players who were eliminated in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

