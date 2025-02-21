How much prize money did Rohan Bopanna earn after his exit from Qatar Open 2025?

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 21, 2025 13:20 GMT
Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Day 6 - Source: Getty
Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Nuno Borges earned $22,880 after making an exit from the men’s doubles in the Qatar Open. They lost to Great Britain’s Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool in a thrilling three-setter in the quarterfinals at Grandstand 1. Had they advanced to the semi-finals, they would have assured themselves a prize money of at least $46,750.

Ad

Bopanna and Borges lost the match 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-10. The winner of doubles will get $169,540 while $90,410 is the prize money for the team finishing as the runners-up. The team that crashed out in the Round of 16 got $11,840. The winner and the runners-up of men’s singles will get $616,165 and $277,715, respectively.

Rohan Bopanna, Nuno Borges go down fighting in Qatar Open

Bopanna and Borges made a stupendous start to the Qatar Open after knocking out the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the Round of 16. Bolelli and Vavassori became the runners-up in the Australian Open and won the Rotterdam Open. But Bopanna and Borges won the match 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Against Cash and Glasspool, Bopanna and Borges fought until the very end before throwing in the towel. They earned a break of serve, but dropped their serve twice to lose the first set. In the second set, Bopanna and Borges didn’t concede a break, but missed out in the tie-breaker.

In the third set tie-breaker, Bopanna and Borges went 0-2 down, but made it 2-2. But once Cash and Glasspool took a 3-2 lead, they didn’t look back. Leading 8-7, they racked up a couple of more points to finish on the winning side.

While Rohan Bopanna couldn’t go through to the semis, his Indian counterpart Yuki Bhambri booked his berth in the top four. Bhambri and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig defeated Marcelo Aravelo and Mate Pavic 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 in a humdinger of a quarterfinal.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी