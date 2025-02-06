How much prize money did Sumit Nagal get after pre-quarters exit from Rosario Challenger? 

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal earned $3370 after exiting from the Rosario Challenger. On Thursday, February 6, Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien beat Nagal 6-1, 6-4 in the Round of 16 clash in Argentina. Had Nagal gone through to the quarterfinals, he would have assured himself a prize money of at least $5780.

The winner of the men’s singles will earn $28400, while the runner-up will take home $16700. $9955 is the prize money for the players crashing out in the semi-finals. The ones who couldn’t go beyond the opening round of the tournament earned $2085.

Sumit Nagal fails to perform well in Rosario Challenger

Sumit Nagal started the Rosario Challenger on a decent note. In the first round, he got the better of Rezo Olivo of Argentina, winning the match 7-5, 1-6, 0-6. But the Indian couldn’t quite carry on the momentum in his match against Dellien, who looked in command throughout the pre-quarterfinal.

In the first set, Nagal looked all at sea after Dellien went 4-0 up with a double break. Nagal did hold his serve once, but it was far from being enough for him to save the opening set. The second set, however, turned out to be a tad more competitive.

Yet again the Bolivian stormed to a 2-0 lead with a break of serve. But on this occasion, Nagal threatened to make a comeback, making it 4-4 by earning a break back. But his joy was short-lived as Dellien broke Nagal’s serve to go 5-4 after which he had the last laugh.

Last year, Nagal went through to the second round of the Australia Open, but this around, he couldn’t go beyond the first round. In July 2024, Nagal got to his career-best ATP ranking of No.68, but since then, he has struggled.

Recently, Sumit Nagal also dropped out of the top 100. Nagal also did not participate in India’s Davis Cup clash against Togo.

