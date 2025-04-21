How Novak Djokovic admission has backfired for Holger Rune after Barcelona Open win

After winning the 2025 Barcelona Open title, Holger Rune laid bare that he drew inspiration from Novak Djokovic's exploits at last year's Paris Olympics to clinch victory against Carlos Alcaraz in the final. While the Dane's admission earned him encouragement and support from several fans, there were others who were less than impressed with it.

Rune was the underdog on paper heading into the 2025 Barcelona Open final against Alcaraz, particularly due to the latter's red-hot form on clay. Before arriving in Barcelona, the Spaniard won his sixth ATP Masters 1000 title at this year's Monte-Carlo Masters. However, the Dane went toe-to-toe with Alcaraz in the final in Barcelona, and ultimately won the match 7-6(6), 6-2.

Following the conclusion of the high-intensity contest, Holger Rune spoke up about getting broken by Carlos Alcaraz in the first set. The Dane claimed that he went back to how Novak Djokovic defeated the Spaniard in the 2024 Paris Olympics for inspiration to help him recover. The Serb won the men's singles gold medal match against Alcaraz 7-6(3), 7-6(2) at Roland Garros.

"When I got broken in the first set, I thought to myself that I don’t need to hit every shot on the line. So I (asked) myself: ‘What did Novak (Djokovic) do when he beat him?’," Rune said.

"I played it in my mind, the Olympics final, and tried to play that style, making a lot of balls. I’m very happy with how I stayed composed when it mattered, and I was really brave," he added.

Certain tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) criticized Rune over his take.

"This is actually low-key disgusting and pathetic, but okay. you’ll never know what it feels like to (be in an) Olympic final so it is what is :)," a fan wrote.

"Lol, gotta love his level of confidence mixed with delulu. Did he play well? Yes. Did he deserve to win? Yes. Did he play like Djoko in the Olympic final? Hell no lol. Let’s see how he backs this up in the next 4-5 weeks," commented another.

"Rune wasn’t smart to say this. Way to give ammunition to your opponent! From 3-2 onward, Alcaraz was trying to shorten points by not aggravating whatever niggle he has. Holger has played a great tournament, happy he looks healhy. Alcaraz will take a lot of learning from this!," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans who didn't take kindly to the 21-year-old's admission:

"Absolutely disgusting..mouthed too much," another added.

"Removing him from my favs he failed me with that statement 😔🥲," claimed yet another fan.

Rune's comprehensive second-set display against Alcaraz in Barcelona was partially aided by a thigh injury that the Spaniard sustained early on in the set. After the match, the 21-year-old revealed that in the beginning of the contest, he was feeling the nerves due to Alcaraz's electric, all-court style of play.

"Carlos Alcaraz plays big-time tennis" - Holger Rune on "stress" of facing Spaniard at start of Barcelona Open 2025 final

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Holger Rune (right) at the 2023 China Open (Source: Getty)

Holger Rune candidly admitted to being stressed out over clashing against Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the 2025 Barcelona Open. The Dane disclosed that he turned his focus towards his breathing until he settled into the match. He also highlighted how the Spaniard breaking him in the first set impacted his own game going forward.

"It means the world, it was such a great match. In the beginning, I was a little bit stressed, because Carlos obviously plays big-time tennis. I had to breathe a lot and find my rhythm. After he broke me, I got more into the match and played my tennis. The first set was a big battle, it was super important to win it and gain the momentum. I’m so proud of myself," Holger Rune said.

The result of the 2025 Barcelona Open final has shaken things up in the ATP top 10. While Holger Rune has broken back into the top 10 at No. 9, Carlos Alcaraz has slipped back down to third position, with Alexander Zverev heading back up to No. 2 after his own recent title-winning run at the Bavarian International Tennis Championships.

Rune, Alcaraz and Zverev are all set to return to action soon at the 2025 Madrid Open.

