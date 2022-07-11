How Novak Djokovic's son won hearts at Wimbledon: The best pictures of Stefan from the 2022 edition at SW19

Apart from Novak Djokovic's often unplayable brand of tennis during the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, moments with his son Stefan were among the highlights of his campaign at SW19. The seven-year-old was present with his father throughout the fortnight and often played a bit of tennis himself.

Novak Djokovic often extended his practice sessions after the normal routine to spend a bit of time with his son and teach him the tricks of the trade.

Stefan was also a regular attendee in the player's box during the Serbian great's matches on Centre Court, cheering on his dad.

The two Djokovics were often seen sharing many laughs and fun moments on the court during practice sessions.

Stefan looked like having the time of his life, getting to play some tennis himself and watching his father play some great tennis at the iconic grounds of Wimbledon. During the first week, he also had a special moment where he got an autograph from Venus Williams. An excited Djokovic took his kids Stefan and Tara to meet Williams, who signed the autograph books they were carrying.

While the 21-time Grand Slam champion's wife, daughter, and parents celebrated his Wimbledon title victory against Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court, Stefan missed the occasion. Djokovic said during his victory speech that Stefan was playing tennis with doubles legend Bob Bryan's son on one of the practice courts.

However, the seven-year-old was part of the celebrations on Monday on Centre Court and was seen running around with his dad and sister.

In one of his interviews during the tournament, the Serbian player spoke about Stefan's growing interest in tennis and even mentioned that his son often plays a Rafael Nadal-esque forehand. While he does not quite enjoy his son's choice of forehand style, the Serb is trying to teach him his own technique of playing the shot.

His celebrations, though, bear a great resemblance to that of his dad's.

"He is fully focussed on his own tennis; It makes my heart full" - Novak Djokovic on his son Stefan

Novak Djokovic was a proud father when talking about Stefan after his victory in the Wimbledon final. The Serb was absolutely fine with his son choosing to play tennis rather than watch his final on Sunday, expressing his happiness and pride at Stefan's interest in tennis.

"He is fully focussed on his own tennis - He is asking questions every time every day - strings, head size, grip..why is this, why is that. He has got millions of questions. He's so curious. It's lovely. It makes my heart full," said the seven-time Wimbledon champion.

"I love the fact that he chose to play tennis instead of watching me win. Of course, I always love to have him here, have experienced that a few times last year. I just love that he doesn't mind not having attention, or he doesn't mind the attention as well," he added.

Earlier this season, Stefan was involved in another tennis match of his own while his father was playing the Italian Open final against Stefanos Tsitsipas. During his victory speech, the Serb revealed that his son was on the court in his first ever tennis tournament, and later confirmed that Stefan indeed won the tournament around the same time he won the Italian Open.

