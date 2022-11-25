"How could this setup be approved in the first place" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic criticizes Balenciaga for promoting pedophilia and child pornography

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Djokovic has slammed Balenciaga for promoting pedophilia and child pornography.

Balenciaga, a high-end French fashion brand, has come under fire for its current holiday campaign. Their advertisements portrayed children carrying the brand's "plush bear" backpacks, which were accessorized with S&M-style harnesses. Another advertisement for their 'hourglass bag' depicted Supreme Court records relating to child pornography convictions.

In light of this, Jelena Djokovic has joined a slew of other celebrities in criticizing the brand. She took to Instagram to warn people and ask how this setup could have been approved in the first place. She went on to lambast the parents of these children, asking how they could allow them to be used in such a way.

"Be aware. It's everywhere. And we can fight against it. What apology can they give without an explanation of how could this setup be approved in the first place? Whose child is that and how could parents just ignore all the details and allow their child to be used like that?" she wrote on her Instagram story.

Balenciaga later apologized via Instagram, writing:

"We sincerely apologise for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."

"You ain’t going nowhere as long as I’m NoleFam" - Jelena Djokovic teases Novak Djokovic about his remarks during 2022 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic pictured with his wife at Adria Tour Tennis.

Novak Djokovic won the 2022 ATP Finals by defeating Casper Ruud in the summit clash, 7-5, 6-3. However, en route to the final, the Serb had to face a grueling group stage battle with rival Daniil Medvedev, which appeared to take a toll on his health.

During his post-match press conference, he reflected on this and assured fans that he was alright. He went on to say that at this stage of his career, every match is a "golden" opportunity for him to defeat one of the "top guys" in the world.

"Well, it was just fatigue from a grueling battle. That's all I can say. I mean, there was no illness. There was no particular part of the body that was bothering me. It was just overall physical exhaustion from the rallies and from the length of the play," the Serb said.

"Again, this stage of my career, every match like this is a golden opportunity for me to grab a win against one of the top guys of the world," he added.

In response, Jelena teased her husband's potential retirement hint by declaring that he wouldn't be going anywhere as long as she was around.

"Love how he said at the post match interview that “at this point of his career” every match is golden. Especially after not playing much this year, every match counts. But honey (pun intended) - what stage of your career? 🤣 you ain’t going nowhere as long as I’m #NoleFam @djokernole," she wrote.

