Hua Hin 2024: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, ranking points & more | Thailand Open

The month of January is set to end on a fine note with the 2024 Thailand Open, a WTA 250 tournament that will begin on January 29.

Former Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette, defending champion Zhu Lin, World No. 36 Wang Xinyu and World No. 42 Tatjana Maria are the top four seeds. Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic will also play at the event.

While the singles field comprises 32 players, the doubles competition will see 16 teams competing.

Without further ado, here's a look at the relevant details regarding the 2024 Thailand Open:

What is the Thailand Open?

The WTA tournament made its debut on the calendar in 2019. The event was initially given WTA International status. However, its license was altered in 2023, making it a 250-level tournament.

The past champions in Hua Hin include 2024 Australian Open semifinalist Dayana Yastresmka, former World No. 19 Magda Linette and China's Zhu Lin. The WTA 250 tournament was not held in 2021-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the True Arena in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand.

Players

Paula Badosa hits a forehand at the 2024 Australian Open

Magda Linette is the top seed at the 2024 Thailand Open. The Pole has lost 10 of her last 11 matches and will be looking for a reversal of fortunes at the WTA 250 event. She won the 2020 edition of the tournament, dropping only one set in her five matches.

Zhu Lin makes her return to the 250-level event as the second seed. The World No. 32 reigned supreme in Hua Hin against all odds last year as an unseeded player. She also played at the tournament in 2020, where she lost in the second round.

Wang Xinyu, seeded third, announced herself to the tennis world at last year's US Open. The 22-year-old reached the second week at Flushing Meadows, where she was beaten in three sets by Roland Garros finalist Karolina Muchova. She reached the semifinals in Hua Hin last year, losing to eventual champion Lin.

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa will also play at the Thailand Open. The Spaniard's 2023 season was curtailed by a spinal fracture, forcing her to miss three of the four Major tournaments last year. She made her return to Melbourne this year and reached the third round, losing to Amanda Anisimova.

Three-time Major quarterfinalist Ajla Tomljanovic, meanwhile, has received a wildcard from the Thailand Open organizers. The Aussie spent most of the 2023 season on the sidelines due to a career-threatening knee injury. Ranked 271st in the world, she has had a slow start to her season, winning two of her six matches thus far.

Schedule

The qualifying matches are already underway and will wrap up by January 28. The main draw action will kick off on Monday (January 29). The quarterfinals and semifinals will wrap up by Saturday (February 3), while the final will take place on Sunday (February 4).

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's Thailand Open is $267,082. Here's a breakdown of the prize money and ranking points for both the singles and doubles competitions:

Round Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Prize Money (Singles) Prize Money (Doubles) Champion 250 250 $34,228 $12,447 Runner-up 163 163 $20,226 $7,000 Semifinalist 98 98 $11,275 $4,020 Quarterfinalist 54 54 $6,418 $2,400 Second Round 30 1 $3,920 $1,848 First Round 1 - $2,804 -

Where to watch

Viewers in the USA, UK, and Canada can watch the Thailand Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Canada: Fans in the country can watch the matches on TSN.