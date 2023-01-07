"Huge bummer" - Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert and Patrick McEnroe react to Carlos Alcaraz's Australian Open 2023 withdrawal

Carlos Alcaraz pulling out of the 2023 Australian Open has shocked the entire tennis world, including former players Brad Gilbert and Patrick McEnroe.

The World No. 1 suffered an injury to his right leg while he was gearing up for the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, scheduled to be played from January 16-29 in Melbourne. He will now be replaced by compatriot and second-ranked player Rafael Nadal as the top seed at the upcoming Major, while nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will be seeded fourth.

Former World No. 4 Gilbert, who coached the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Andy Murray, expressed his disappointment at the unfortunate exit of the 19-year-old Spaniard and wished for his quick recovery.

"Huge bummer seeing the escape from Alcaraz @carlosalcaraz news. Hopefully, will be quick recovery," Gilbert tweeted.

John McEnroe's younger brother Patrick reacted in a similar fashion, dubbing the incident a "bummer."

"The number 1 ranked player @carlosalcaraz has withdrawn from the @AustralianOpen with a leg injury. Bummer," McEnroe wrote.

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim suggested that Djokovic's path to a tenth title became a little easier since Alcaraz was one of the top threats to the Serb. Wertheim also pointed out that it was the second time in a row that the winner of the last Grand Slam event was missing the next one. He was referring to Djokovic, who won the 2022 Wimbledon but couldn't participate in the US Open due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19.

"Alcaraz out of @AustralianOpen. 1. door swings open even wider for Djokovic. 2. for second straight time, men's winner of Major X is not in draw at major X+1. 3. from a star perspective, if I'm Craig Tiley, I am pleading hard with Osaka right now," Wertheim posted.

Carlos Alcaraz vows to return to Australia in 2024

Carlos Alcaraz's start to the 2023 season gets delayed

Carlos Alcaraz's 2022 season ended sooner than intended when he suffered an abdominal muscle tear during his Paris Masters quarterfinal clash against eventual winner Holger Rune in November. As a result, he had to miss the Davis Cup and the ATP Finals. However, the youngster ended the year as the World No. 1 after winning his maiden Major at the US Open in September.

The young Spaniard was set to begin the new season at the Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament next week before the Australian Open. The injury has left him disappointed as he claimed to be in good shape ahead of the Grand Slam event.

"When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. I'd worked so hard to get to my best level for Australia but unfortunately, I won't be able to play the Care A2+ Kooyong or the Australian Open. It's tough, but I have to be optimistic, recover and look forward. See you in 2024 Australian Open," Carlos Alcaraz tweeted.

