  • Tennis
  "Hypocrisy at its finest";"So entitled" - Fans react to Jack Draper blaming ATP schedule for injuries after opposing Carlos Alcaraz complaints before

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 19, 2025 18:28 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper
Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper; All sources - Getty

Jack Draper received criticism from fans for calling out the hectic ATP schedule since he opposed Carlos Alcaraz about the same complaints a while ago. Draper's remark came after Holger Rune suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Stockholm Open semifinals, where he contested Ugo Humbert.

Jack Draper was off to a good year, but has been dealing with an arm injury since the clay court season. Following his exit from the Wimbledon second round, the Brit sat out of the tour for days until returning at the US Open. He played mixed doubles with Jessica Pegula and reached the semifinals, but withdrew from the singles second round due to persistent health issues.

Jack Draper once stated that certain things must be done for a player to achieve greatness, after Carlos Alcaraz cast doubt on the sacrifices he makes to be the best on tour in his documentary. However, his tone changed when Holger Rune retired from the Stockholm Open quarterfinals after suffering an Achilles injury.

He shared a post on his X, exclaiming how ATP has to adjust the calendar as per the players' needs and make it less hectic.

"Injuries are going to happen… we are pushing our bodies to do things they aren’t supposed to in elite sport. We have so many incredible younger guys on the tour right now and I’m proud to be apart of that, however, the tour and the calendar have to adapt if any of us are gonna achieve some sort of longevity…."
Coming across the post, some fans didn't take it well and called him a hypocrite for his contradictory nature.

"tour only has to change when he’s in the group of impacted players hypocrisy at its finest," a fan wrote with screenshots for proof.
Another fan noted that players should be putting in the hard work, while also highlighting how previous players used to do 'Best of 5' in Davis Cup ties and Grand Slams.

"Why are today’s players so entitled? You are athletes, it’s literally expected to put your bodies through hard work.. Be thankful you don’t have to play BO5 in masters finals like they did back in the day, or BO5 in Davis cup ties.. I’d say you have it pretty damn good brutha."
Another X user suggested that he should play less, writing:

"Can't you just play less? Who is stopping you? Just leave the bonus pool to the players who get eliminated early most tournaments."
Here are some other reactions:

"I really hope you can have at least one injury-free season Jack !" a fan commented.
"Dude you play every exhibition shut upppp," a fan tweeted.

Jack Draper's 2025 season highlights

Jack Draper at the Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Jack Draper sat out of the 2025 United Cup due to a hip injury and also exited the Australian Open fourth round due to health issues. He reached his first singles final of the year at the ATP 500 in Qatar, but lost the title to Andrey Rublev. The Brit won his ATP 1000 title at the Indian Wells Open, followed by reaching his first clay-court semifinal round at the Madrid Open.

With the result, Draper reached No. 5 on the ATP rankings and then recorded his 100th career win at the Italian Open.

Agnijeeta Majumder

