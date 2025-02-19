'I am 100% not the bigger person' - Naomi Osaka sends cryptic message as she continues recovery from injury

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka has once again sparked curiosity with a cryptic tweet involving a folklore character ‘Thumbelina’ amid her ongoing recovery from injury.

Osaka took a hiatus from tennis in September 2021 to prioritize her mental health, followed by a pregnancy break in 2022. Since then, she has faced challenges in reclaiming her past dominance. However, the 27-year-old showed glimpses of her prime form at the start of this season.

The current World No. 54 has played two tournaments this year and ended up withdrawing from both due to injury issues. She reached the finals of a WTA event for the time after her maternal break at the ASB Classic but had to withdraw due to an abdominal injury after winning the first set against Clara Tauson. She reached the third round of the first Grand Slam of 2025 and was up against Belinda Bencic. An unforeseen injury forced Osaka to leave the clash of mothers after the first set, owing to similar reasons.

After her appearance at the AO 25, Osaka hasn't competed in any tournament as she continues to recuperate. It has been very difficult for the Japanese player to cope with health issues since her pregnancy. But she is working hard for it, as she even hired Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Patrick Mouratoglou to guide her way back to the pinnacle of tennis.

Amidst her recovery, on February 19, Osaka took to X (formerly Twitter), and wrote,

"I am 100% not the bigger person, just call me Thumbelina."

The message quickly gathered over 66K views, more than 1.7K likes, and numerous comments and retweets, leaving fans intrigued and speculating about its meaning.

Even though the post seemed light-hearted, it made several fans wonder in the comments section if it was hinting towards her addressing some personal situation, a competitive rivalry; or just a playful remark.

Throughout her career, Osaka has been known for her powerful game and also for her willingness to speak openly about personal struggles, mental health, and the pressures of professional sports.

The ‘Thumbelina’ reference drawn from folklore might symbolize that in a particular situation, she chose not to take the usual high road of being the ‘bigger person’ and instead chose to be a tiny person just like Thumbelina. The post reflects Osaka’s tendency to be transparent and honest even if the same is expressed through satirical humour.

She has always been an athlete who believes in portraying herself as it is to the world without any filter. As she continues her recovery, tennis enthusiasts are eager to see Osaka return to the court at full strength.

Naomi Osaka to play at Queen’s Club Championship in June

Naomi Osaka at the Wimbledon 2024 - Source: Getty

The former World No. 1, Naomi Osaka has registered herself at the beginning of the Grass court season. She is set to feature at the WTA 500 event, Queen’s Club Championship, along with Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Madison Keys, and others which begins in June, preparing for the Wimbledon which is lined up at the end of the month.

This will mark Osaka’s return after her injury layoff, and she will be eager to make a strong impression. Historically, her record on grass courts has been underwhelming, but she will be determined to change that this season. Her best appearance at Wimbledon is a third-round finish (2017, 2018) —an outcome that hardly does justice to a player of her caliber.

A hard-court specialist, Osaka has posted a solid 6-2 win-loss record this year, with both losses coming due to mid-match retirements. She will be looking to build on this momentum, secure more victories, break into the top 50 rankings, and claim her first title since her triumph at the 2021 Australian Open.

