World No. 1 Novak Djokovic recently became the first male tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and he thanked his fans for their unwavering support afterwards.

Djokovic achieved this historic milestone at the 2023 French Open, surpassing Rafael Nadal's record (22). He outclassed Casper Ruud in the final to secure his third Roland Garros crown.

After an impeccable performance in the tie-break of the opening set, the Serb swiftly distanced himself from Ruud, ultimately triumphing with a convincing 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 victory.

Seven days after the event, Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to reflect on his experience at the tournament. He said that it was a long, hard-fought battle over several weeks and that the victory was sweeter to him because he knew he gave his all on the court.

"Reflecting on magical #23 Grand Slam tittle 7 days ago @rolandgarros I had most wonderful time with my team and family. It was a hard fought battle during several weeks but victory is sweeter when you know you left everything possible on the court," he wrote.

The Belgrade native then expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans, known as the 'Nolefam,' for supporting him throughout his professional career. He also thanked his family, team, and friends for their contributions to shaping who he is today.

"I am grateful for all the support foremost from #nolefam You are the best fans one can wish for. Thank you for standing by me when not many would. Know that I truly appreciate it. I also thank my family, team, friends, everyone who helped and contributed to the creating of more history in tennis," Djokovic wrote.

"I am alone on the court but never alone in the journey. I deeply value and acknowledge the importance of closest people in my life and their massive tolerance,patience and love during all these years of professional career," he added.

"I am super blessed to be where I am" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic pictured at the French Open winner's photoshoot.

Novak Djokovic then stated that he is "super blessed" to be where he is today and that facing adversity in almost every phase of his life has made him stronger. He wrote:

"I am super blessed to be where I am and often times I try to remind myself of the journey. Starting in Serbia which is always my home and where my heart is. Facing adversity in pretty much every phase of my life has only made me stronger."

He added:

"Being authentic, open, honest, generous, brave nowadays is a precious commodity that is being judged and criticized on every step. Nevertheless,it is with these values that I continue paving the way for new generations. And I continue the journey that has given me so much. God is great."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner will now shift his focus on defending his title at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships.

