"I didn't have anything planned" - Coco Gauff on her "adding gas to the fire" remark in US Open speech and people relating to it

Coco Gauff recently shared her thoughts on her famous "adding gas to the fire" remark, which she made after her maiden Grand Slam win at the 2023 US Open. She also reflected on how her comments resonated with many.

Last year, Gauff made history by defeating World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final of the New York Slam, becoming the first teenager to win the US Open title in this century.

During the trophy presentation, Gauff expressed gratitude towards those who doubted her, as their skepticism fueled her motivation to excel.

“Honestly, thank you to the people who didn't believe me. I mean, like a month ago, I won a 500 title and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago, I won a 1000 title and people were saying that was the biggest it was gonna get. So three weeks later I'm here with this trophy right now,” Coco Gauff said (via The Guardian).

The 20-year-old famously said that instead of dampening and "putting water" on her spirit, their negativity only added "gas" to her desire to succeed in big tournaments.

“I tried my best to carry this with grace and I've been doing my best. So honestly to those who thought were putting water in my fire, you're really added gas to it. And now, I'm really burning so bright right now,” she added.

Recently, Coco Gauff's journey at the 2024 Miami Open ended when she lost 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 to No. 23 seed Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. During the post-match press conference, Gauff was questioned about the aforementioned remarks that had resonated with many last September.

In response, the World No. 3 said her remarks were spontaneous and not premeditated. She expressed satisfaction that her words had struck a chord with others.

"It kind of came up on the spot (smiling). No, I didn't have anything planned to say afterwards. I'm glad that people can relate to what I say. I don't know. It related to me, and I feel like it could relate to a lot of people," Gauff said.

"You know, at the end of the day, you choose what you're going to -- you can't control what people throw at you with the comments and everything, but you can control what you do with, how you react to it. Yeah, I try to react to it in a way that will make me better," she added.

Coco Gauff has won one title this season, at ASB Classic 2024

Coco Gauff with the 2024 Women's ASB Classic trophy

Coco Gauff secured her first title of the season at the 2024 ASB Classic. She kicked off her title defense by winning over fellow American Claire Liu with a score of 6-4, 6-2 in the opening match. Gauff continued her winning run by defeating Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-0 in the following round.

Gauff then defeated Varvara Gracheva 6-1, 6-1 and compatriot Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and the semifinals respectively. En route to the championship match, the World No. 3 did not drop a single set.

In the summit clash, Coco Gauff went up against Elina Svitolina and defeated her 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, claiming the seventh WTA Tour singles title of her career.