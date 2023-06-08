Alexander Zverev has revisited the days he spent in the hospital last year after making it through to the semifinals of the 2023 French Open for the third year running.

Zverev’s semifinal match against Rafael Nadal in the last year’s edition reached a bitter conclusion in the second set tiebreak after three hours of play. The 26-year-old rolled and tore all three ligaments in his right ankle. He was assisted out of the stadium on the wheelchair and his season was cut short thereafter.

A year later, the resilient German finds himself in the same stage of the competition. Alexander Zverev defeated Argentine Tomas Etcheverry 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 7, to book his final-four spot.

After the victory, the former World No. 2 posted a picture on Instagram from his days in the hospital after ankle surgery. In the caption, he acknowledged the effort it took to overcome the challenges he faced in the past year.

“Every journey has its challenges. One year later, I am back. Semifinals @rolandgarros #rolandgarros #Semis #SF #comeback,” he wrote.

"Hopefully, I can take it" – Alexander Zverev on clinching his maiden Grand Slam at French Open 2023

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 French Open

Alexander Zverev reached the last four of the 2023 French Open with victories over Lloyd Harris, Alex Molcan, Frances Tiafoe, Grigor Dimitrov and Tomas Etcheverry. His run to the semifinals of the event has been sweeter this time around compared to last year given the challenges he had to overcome.

In his press conference after defeating Etcheverry, the 2020 US Open runner-up recalled his prolonged struggle to get back to the top. He even stated that his competitive spirit was “taken away from him” a year ago.

“I couldn't play for the first seven months of my injury. Then for the next three, four months I was still in pain, so I wasn't pain-free. I wasn't able to move the way I wanted to,” Alexander Zverev said.

He then opened up about his mental fortitude, and stated that he restored his self-belief by reminding himself of his past glory.

“Sometimes it's also just reminding yourself of who you were and what kind of matches you have won in the past. I think that is important sometimes as well,” he said.

Zverev also declared that he will be drawing a veil over his injury as he aims for his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open in the next few days.

“I'm at a stage now where I'm not thinking about the injury so much anymore. I'm not thinking about what happened. I'm just happy to be back where I was last year, and I have another chance. Hopefully, I can take it,” the former World No. 2 added.

Zverev will face off against fellow former World No. 2 and defending finalist Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the French Open on Friday, June 9.

