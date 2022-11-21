"I had my bags packed, I was there waiting" - Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic on the anxious waiting period before the Serb's US Open ban

Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory in Turin, however, his year had no shortage of drama.

Novak Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open. Speaking about the stressful wait before being given a thumbs down from competing at Flushing Meadows, Goran Ivanisevic said that the former World No. 1 had started with his preparations for the tournament and the team was packed and ready to leave for the US.

“(Novak Djokovic) took some days off (after Wimbledon victory), but he has to start to practice because we were hoping for good news from U.S.,” he said at the ATP Finals press conference, “I had my bags packed. I was there waiting. That's another waiting, waiting, waiting. He was practicing, he was preparing, and we were waiting. The news were not coming. Then Cincinnati passed. Another week. Then when US Open kind of started, we knew we not going to the States.”

The Croatian coach said that, although he spent his summer fulfilling his commitments at the Croatia Open, he was looking forward to being in New York for the US Open. He further stated that he was hopeful about the three-time champion at Flushing Meadows being allowed to compete at the US Open in 2023.

“I spent my summer very nice. I was in Umag. We had a great tournament. Was with my family. But I wanted to go to New York. I wanted to be there. Unfortunately, U.S. is not open yet, and hopefully they're going to do it very soon,” he said.

It is worth noting that Novak Djokovic’s three-year visa ban from Australia was recently overturned and the nine-time Australian Open champion is expected to participate in the tournament Down Under.

"This one is special" - Goran Ivanisevic on Novak Djokovic finishing the 2022 season with ATP Finals win

Novak Djokovic lifted his record sixth ATP Finals trophy in 2022

Goran Ivanisevic mentioned Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon victory but deemed the Serb’s ATP Finals victory “the most special” after the roller-coaster season. The coach suggested that the deserving 35-year-old was destined to conclude his 2022 season on a high.

"Because of everything what happened this year, with Wimbledon this year... But this one is special. Very tough year. To finish the year like this, to win tournament like this after how many six years he won a Masters? I call it Masters, now it's ATP Finals," he said.

"I think somebody from upstairs look at all this year and say, 'Okay, you going to win the year like this.' He deserve it. Nobody knows how was it to be him, to be the part of the team, was not easy year. But paid off," he said.

