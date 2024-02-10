Simona Halep recently suggested that she would be able to step on the court soon by overturning the four-year ban on doping charges as the hearing over her appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) concluded.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), in September 2023, found Halep guilty of consuming roxadustat, a prohibited substance, during the 2022 US Open and barred her from competing for the next four years.

Halep maintained innocence and knocked on CAS' doors to challenge ITIA's decision. The CAS accepted her plea and began a three-day-long hearing on Wednesday, February 7, in Lausanne, Switzerland.

After the hearing concluded on Friday, Halep interacted with the press outside in Lausanne and claimed that she is confident of returning to the court soon.

"Well, it was a long hearing and what I can say is that I had the chance to show my defense. I really believe the truth is going to come out and the day to be on court is going to be soon," the former World No. 1 told the media.

Halep, however, denied disclosing too many details until the CAS officially announced a ruling.

"I cannot speak more so I have to wait for the decision and then I will be able to give more information... Hope to see you again," the Romanian added.

The two-time Grand Slam champion later took to Instagram to thank her lawyers, including Howard Jacobs and Bogdan C. Stoica, for their efforts.

"Three intense days of showing my innocence. I want to offer special thanks to Howard, Claude and Bogdan for their tremendous work done," she wrote.

Halep's Instagram story

CAS confirms "no particular date was announced with respect to the notifications of the final decision" in Simona Halep's hearing

Simona Halep

Even though Simona Halep expressed confidence about returning to professional tennis soon, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) declared in its official press release that no timeline has been finalized for the panel's ultimate pronouncement.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing in the arbitration procedures CAS 2023/A/10025 Simona Halep v. International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and CAS 2023/A/10227 International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) v. Simona Halep concluded at 3:30pm today with the final pleading of the parties, as scheduled.," the press release noted.

"The parties have been informed that the CAS Panel of the matter will now deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision and ground. No particular date was announced with respect to the notifications of the final decision," the press release concluded.

