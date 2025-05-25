"I came back from a very difficult injury" - Rafael Nadal reveals his 'most emotional' French Open win

Rafael Nadal revealed the most emotional and important French Open title that he won. The Spaniard is a legend of the Parisian clay, winning the Roland Garros 14 times in 19 attempts.

Ad

Nadal claimed nine French Open titles between 2005 and 2014, with the only exception being 2009. He went on to win five more from 2017 to 2022, missing out only in 2021. His final campaign at the Claycourt Slam, however, ended in disappointment as he lost to Alexander Zverev in the first round last year.

In November 2024, Nadal retired from the sport, leaving an extraordinary legacy behind. He will receive a special tribute this year at the French Open. As part of the celebrations, he was interviewed by the Roland Garros and he looked back at his triumphs on Parisian clay.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the most "important" and "emotional" title in an interview posted by the official Roland Garros YouTube channel, Nadal said (from 2:40):

"Well, for me, the most important one was 2006 because I came back from a very difficult injury of my foot. I didn't know if I [was] going to be able to play again at the level that I play later in my career, so, for me, the most emotional one was 2006."

Ad

After winning the 2005 Madrid Masters in October, Nadal suffered a foot injury that kept him out of the last few events of 2005 and the Australian Open the next year. However, he made an impressive comeback, winning several titles and bagging the French Open in 2006 by defeating Roger Federer in the final.

Rafael Nadal will receive a special tribute at the French Open

Rafael Nadal at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards, Madrid - Source: Getty

On Day 1 of the 2025 French Open, Sunday, May 25, Rafael Nadal will receive a special tribute for his extraordinary legacy at the event. The 14-time champion will return to the Court Philippe Chatrier a year after he faced his only first-round defeat at an event where he boasts a 112-4 record.

Ad

French Open director Amelie Mauresmo gave some details about the tribute in her interview with TNT Sports.

"We want to honor Rafa and make sure that we celebrate him in the right way. Winning 14 times here is such a special memory for him, such a special relationship between the tournament and Rafa," Mauresmo said.

"He also wants something simple, authentic, and true, just like he is. So we try to fit that order, let's say," she added.

Novak Djokovic also hinted recently that the 'Big 4' of tennis, including the Serb, Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray, could reunite at the ceremony.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here