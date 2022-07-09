"I can put on my cape and be a superhero when I walk on the track, but when I'm done I like to take the cape off again, then I want to be that normal man" - Roger Federer on dealing with fame

Roger Federer has always strived to maintain the right balance between his professional and personal life and is happy to leave his 'superhero' status on the tennis court itself, without having to carry it off the court.

Federer believes in being as normal as possible when not playing tennis and is glad to have maintained the balance very well over the years. During his time away from tennis, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has kept himself occupied in various kinds of events, many of them for his foundation.

At one such event recently, Federer sat down for an interview and spoke about all things tennis and life. The 41-year-old opened up about the 'superhero' status given to him many years ago and how he loves to be a 'normal' person off the tennis court, giving most of his attention to family.

"I can put on my cape and be a superhero when I walk on the track, but when I'm done I like to take the cape off again. Then I want to be that normal man," Roger Federer said.

The Swiss player believes the key to happiness on the tennis tour is having the ability to balance things well.

"I think I'm good at seeing that difference and maintaining that balance. That made me happy on the tour. I love the intensity, experiencing that feeling and being completely focused. But when it's done, I ask, "What's for dinner tonight?" "What do the kids want to do?" I can separate those two worlds,” he added.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion admitted that maintaining a balance was easier said than done, particularly at the start of his career. However, he is glad that he was able to deal with the challenge well and is always focused on staying close to his roots.

"No, I had trouble with that, especially from the age of 18 to 20. So many people have an opinion and tell you what to do. And I thought I knew it all myself. But it's hard to make the right decisions at that age. Just who your friends are, who are really there to help you and who isn't. That was tricky. But I tried never to forget where my roots were and to invite my friends from back then on the tour too," Federer said on the same.

"How can I be myself?" - Roger Federer reveals the biggest test of character as a celebrity

Roger Federer also shed light on the challenges of dealing with fame and fortune. The Swiss player became one of the biggest superstars the sport has ever seen, not long after he turned pro in 1998. He pointed out the various kinds of challenges he has faced over the years, during which he was primarily focused on just 'being himself.'

"How can I be myself? That has been the greatest test of my character. How do I deal with people who ask me what it's like to be rich, or what I'm going to do with my prize money? How do I deal with the travel, with the celebrity and the fortune?" he expressed.

"It's easy when you're sitting on the couch at home. There are many celebrities on this planet, I am not the only one. Not the only good tennis player either. It's nothing out of the ordinary for me, but it does get harder when you're out and about. The press also portrays a certain image and sometimes you have to meet impossible expectations. They want you to be the superhero," continued the Swiss player.

The former World No. 1 also expressed that he is prepared for life after tennis as he seeks happiness in everyday things rather than strictly from professional accomplishments. He has plans to pursue other professions after his tennis career.

"I don't think I need the tennis. I am happy with the little things. When my son does something right, when my daughter comes home with a good grade. Tennis is part of my identity, but not my entire identity. I want to be and remain successful, put a lot of energy into business, but that is also possible outside of sports," he said on the same.

Federer is scheduled to play his first event this year in late September, at the Laver Cup in London. He is also expected to play in the ATP 500 event in Basel, Switzerland, post the Laver Cup.

