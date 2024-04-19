“I have more cars but there’s always space for Porsche” – Iga Swiatek ready to "build a garage" as she chases 3rd consecutive title in Stuttgart

Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 with a straight-set win over Belgium's Elise Mertens on Thursday, April 18.

Swiatek saved five out of the seven break points that Mertens created. She broke the latter four times to clinch a 6-3, 6-4 win after an hour and 34 minutes in Stuttgart.

The Pole is a two-time defending champion in Stuttgart, as she defeated Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in the previous two finals. In 2022, she took home €93,823 in prize money along with a Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. She bagged the €104,478 prize money the following year and also received the keys to a Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

This year, Iga Swiatek has already taken her first step toward the €123,480 reward and a brand new Porsche Taycan 4S Sport Turismo reserved for the champion.

Swiatek was asked during her post-match interview on Thursday if she had space for a third Porsche in her garage. In her reply, Iga Swiatek reckoned she would arrange for space underground if required to accommodate the third one.

"I have more cars but yeah there's always space for Porsche. If not, we'll make it, I'll build an underground garage. It's a nice problem to have so I’ll be working hard to just play as well as possible here," she said.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, however, suggested the third trophy looked elusive for the moment with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and others still afloat.

"It's still a long way to the final, even to the semifinals. So I wanna take it step by step and this isn't an easy tournament. Everybody is really motivated to win that car so I'll take it step by step," she added.

Expand Tweet

The next hurdle between Swiatek and the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is Britain's Emma Raducanu, whom she will face in the quarterfinals.

Iga Swiatek leads Emma Raducanu 2-0 in the head-to-head

Emma Raducanu (L) and Iga Swiatek (R).

Iga Swiatek has played against Emma Raducanu twice thus far and remained unbeaten. The two will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024 on Friday, April 19.

It will notably be a rematch of their quarterfinal meeting from 2022 when Swiatek secured a 6-4, 6-4 win over the Brit. The Pole's second victory over Raducanu came at the Indian Wells Open 2023, where she prevailed 6-3, 6-1.

Swiatek, however, has a job on her hands this time as Raducanu has been in prime form in Stuttgart. The Brit downed Germany's Angelique Kerber 6-2, 6-1 to begin her campaign and then thumped Czechia's Linda Noskova 6-0, 7-5.