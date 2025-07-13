  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Wimbledon 2025
  • "I would completely tank" - Nick Kyrgios reveals shocking move he would make in Amanda Anisimova's shoes during Wimbledon loss to Iga Swiatek

"I would completely tank" - Nick Kyrgios reveals shocking move he would make in Amanda Anisimova's shoes during Wimbledon loss to Iga Swiatek

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Published Jul 13, 2025 07:36 GMT
Nick Kyrgios (L) Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova (R) | Getty
Nick Kyrgios (L) Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova (R) | Getty

Nick Kyrgios provided some shocking advice to Amanda Anisimova during her disappointing Wimbledon final loss to Iga Swiatek. Kyrgios and CoCo Vandeweghe thought that Anisimova should have 'tanked' the first set instead of attempting to win.

Ad

Swiatek broke Anisimova's serve early in the game, and it seemed like she was on her way to a bagel when Kyrgios, during the live watchalong on TNT Sports, opined:

"I know it sounds crazy, but, in a moment like this, I would just completely tank this set... I would throw this set away."

He reasoned that this would break the rhythm of his opponent and help him recover better in the second set. His advice also included taking injury timeouts and hitting underarm serves.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Give my opponent no rhythm.. rope-and-dope like in boxing and get ready for the second set... four underarms... dump the set and reset," he added.
Ad

Vandewghe and Kyrgios both slyly admitted that this is a 'tactic' they have also used during their games. However, in Anisimova's case, she ran out of ideas during her maiden Grand Slam final. Her opponent, Swiatek, who had played and won all five of her Major finals before this, used her exceptional experience to carve out a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing.

Nick Kyrgios was among many tennis personalities who sent messages of comfort to Amanda Anisimova after Wimbledon loss to Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty
Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova at Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Nick Kyrgios, Daria Kasatkina, Coco Gauff’s former coach Brad Gilbert, and others rallied around Amanda Anisimova following her crushing 6-0, 6-0 loss in the Wimbledon final to Iga Swiatek. They shared heartfelt messages on X to console the young American.

Ad

Kyrgios wrote:

"Amanda!!! Slam finalist!!! Head up ❤️"
Ad

Kasatkina added:

"I just wanna hug Amanda💔"

Brad Gilbert chimed in:

"That’s a very sad 😢 day for tennis 🎾 on center court @Wimbledon got to feel for AA 🙏🙏 last time that happened 1988 @rolandgarros final was like 35 mins Graf vs Zverev"

Coco Gauff, herself a former Grand Slam runner-up, offered encouragement:

"So much to be proud of Amanda ❤️❤️❤️ keep your head up"
Ad
Ad

Amanda Anisimova visibly broke down mid‑match, overcome by emotion, and gave a tearful post-match speech, where she thanked her mother and underscored the heavy emotional toll of competing in a first Grand Slam final. Her ascent to the final is all the more remarkable given her mental health break in 2023 and the tragic loss of her father in 2019.

Swiatek's dominance was clear in the Open Era's second double‑bagel Grand Slam final. Congratulatory messages also flooded in for the Pole as she celebrated her sixth Grand Slam and first Wimbledon crown.

About the author
Aliasgar Ayaz

Aliasgar Ayaz

An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications