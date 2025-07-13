"I would completely tank" - Nick Kyrgios reveals shocking move he would make in Amanda Anisimova's shoes during Wimbledon loss to Iga Swiatek

Nick Kyrgios provided some shocking advice to Amanda Anisimova during her disappointing Wimbledon final loss to Iga Swiatek. Kyrgios and CoCo Vandeweghe thought that Anisimova should have 'tanked' the first set instead of attempting to win.

Swiatek broke Anisimova's serve early in the game, and it seemed like she was on her way to a bagel when Kyrgios, during the live watchalong on TNT Sports, opined:

"I know it sounds crazy, but, in a moment like this, I would just completely tank this set... I would throw this set away."

He reasoned that this would break the rhythm of his opponent and help him recover better in the second set. His advice also included taking injury timeouts and hitting underarm serves.

"Give my opponent no rhythm.. rope-and-dope like in boxing and get ready for the second set... four underarms... dump the set and reset," he added.

Vandewghe and Kyrgios both slyly admitted that this is a 'tactic' they have also used during their games. However, in Anisimova's case, she ran out of ideas during her maiden Grand Slam final. Her opponent, Swiatek, who had played and won all five of her Major finals before this, used her exceptional experience to carve out a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing.

Nick Kyrgios was among many tennis personalities who sent messages of comfort to Amanda Anisimova after Wimbledon loss to Iga Swiatek

Nick Kyrgios, Daria Kasatkina, Coco Gauff’s former coach Brad Gilbert, and others rallied around Amanda Anisimova following her crushing 6-0, 6-0 loss in the Wimbledon final to Iga Swiatek. They shared heartfelt messages on X to console the young American.

Kyrgios wrote:

"Amanda!!! Slam finalist!!! Head up ❤️"

Kasatkina added:

"I just wanna hug Amanda💔"

Brad Gilbert chimed in:

"That’s a very sad 😢 day for tennis 🎾 on center court @Wimbledon got to feel for AA 🙏🙏 last time that happened 1988 @rolandgarros final was like 35 mins Graf vs Zverev"

Coco Gauff, herself a former Grand Slam runner-up, offered encouragement:

"So much to be proud of Amanda ❤️❤️❤️ keep your head up"

Amanda Anisimova visibly broke down mid‑match, overcome by emotion, and gave a tearful post-match speech, where she thanked her mother and underscored the heavy emotional toll of competing in a first Grand Slam final. Her ascent to the final is all the more remarkable given her mental health break in 2023 and the tragic loss of her father in 2019.

Swiatek's dominance was clear in the Open Era's second double‑bagel Grand Slam final. Congratulatory messages also flooded in for the Pole as she celebrated her sixth Grand Slam and first Wimbledon crown.

