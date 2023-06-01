Carlos Alcaraz, currently competing at the 2023 French Open, has attested to his individuality by claiming he has never sought to copy the moves of legends such as Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz is having an immensely successful season thus far, and is touted as one of the favorites to win the Coupe des Mousquetaires this year -- won only by Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka, Novak Djokovic, and 14-time champion Rafael Nadal in the past 18 editions.

In a press conference after his latest win against Taro Daniel in the Round of 64, Alcaraz, deemed the ‘heir to the throne,’ discussed whether he has been trying to take a leaf out of the legends’ books.

The 20-year-old clarified that he has no intention of imitating the legends, and is his true authentic self. He did, however, recognize that the comparisons are inevitable as the world is habituated to the Big 3 due to their dominance over the past two decades.

“There are people who say that I have blows from Rafa, blows from Djokovic, blows from Federer, because in the end it is what they have been used to seeing for 20 years, right?” the World No. 1 said in his Spanish press conference.

“But I do not define myself or have not sought to have anyone's blows, but simply is 100% Alcaraz and that is what I like to think that I am 100% and not the copy of any other player's blows,” he added.

Carlos Alcaraz to face Denis Shapovalov in the third round of French Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz at French Open 2023

Carlos Alcaraz was denied a straight-sets win in his second-round clash against Taro Daniel. The Spaniard had a dominant start, clinching the opener 6-1, but his opponent soon challenged him by snatching the second set. Despite the minor hiccup, the World No. 1 quickly recovered and pulled through in four sets, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Alcaraz will now face former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov in the third round of the French Open. Although the pair are accustomed to each other, having recently practiced in Barcelona, the match-up will be their first tour-level encounter.

“It's true that we've never played but we trained in Barcelona,” Carlos Alcaraz said in his press-conference.

Speaking about his strategy going into the encounter, the 2022 US Open champion suggested that he will be focusing on his game rather than studying his opponent’s.

“I always try to think more about myself than my opponent and impose my style of play,” he said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes