“I cried” - Casper Ruud reveals his emotional response to watching Oscar-winning movie ‘The Whale’

Norwegian tennis sensation Casper Ruud shared his experience of watching the Oscar-winning movie 'The Whale' and opened up about his emotional reaction to the same.

The 24-year-old, who is ranked fourth in the world, tweeted his admiration for the movie and its lead actor Brendan Fraser, who portrays a severely overweight English teacher who tries to mend his relationship with his distant daughter.

Ruud tweeted:

“I know I’m late to the party but just watched The Whale and wow… blown away. I’m no movie expert but that was the best movie and acting performance I’ve watched in many years."

Ruud, who is respected for his professionalism and sportsmanship on the court, displayed his softer and more vulnerable side when a follower asked him if he shed any tears while watching the film.

"Did you cry", a follower asked Ruud.

"Yes", Ruud replied.

‘The Whale’, directed by Darren Aronofsky and adapted from a play by Samuel D. Hunter, was released in January 2023 and received rave reviews and multiple awards, including Best Actor for Fraser at the Academy Awards.

Casper Ruud attends The Weeknd’s concert in Stockholm, after French Open run

Casper Ruud recently treated himself to a night of music and fun at The Weeknd’s concert in Sweden on Saturday (June 17).

The Norwegian ace, who made it to the French Open final earlier in June, shared a video of the popular singer belting out his song “Tears in the Rain.” Ruud has been a longtime admirer of The Weeknd and has often praised his singing and talent..

“We got tears in the rain,” Ruud captioned the video he shot during concert.

Casper Ruud @CasperRuud98 WE GOT TEARS IN THE RAIN!!!!!🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 XOTWOD

The World No. 4 also explored a National Museum in Sweden and learned more about the Scandinavian heritage and culture. He posted some photos of his museum visit on Instagram.

Ruud is now getting ready for the grasscourt swing, which will end with Wimbledon in July. He will be looking to improve his performance at the event, where he has not advanced beyond the second round.

The World No. 4 will also be hoping to maintain his remarkable form over the last year, which has helped him reach three Grand Slam finals (2022 French Open, 2022 US Open and French Open this year) and achieve a career-best ranking of World No. 2 in September 2022.

