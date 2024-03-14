Roger Federer recently shared how his Wimbledon 2008 title loss to Rafael Nadal strengthened his bond with fans.

Defending champion Federer suffered a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-7(8), 9-7 defeat to Nadal at SW19 that year. It was the longest singles final at the tournament in terms of time played, until the 2019 men's singles final between Djokovic and Federer dethroned it.

With a hard-fought victory over his arch-rival, Nadal secured his first grasscourt Major title and broke the Swiss' remarkable 40-match winning streak at his most successful Grand Slam.

In a recent conversation with GQ Sports about his Wimbledon 2008 loss to Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer revealed how devastated he felt back then.

"I think in 2008 when I lost to Rafa [at Wimbledon, in what many think was the greatest match of all time], it was, I mean, a very particular moment because obviously I was devastated after losing that match," Federer said.

The former World No. 1 shared that when he visited the USA a month later, people were constantly discussing his defeat in a positive light, which led him to realize that it had ultimately brought him closer to his fans.

"But then I would come to the States a month later and people are still talking about it, like, 'Oh, my God, that Wimbledon match.' I’m like, 'Yeah, I mean, it was good.' 'No, no, that was special and s**t. So you lost. But my God, I mean just seeing the human side come out of you and we’ve seen you win so much. So seeing you on the losing side felt really different and special,'' Federer said.

"I’m like, 'Yeah, okay. I mean, the match was fine. Okay, it was good. But really.' It kept on going for days and days until I realized we created something special in that very moment," he added.

Roger Federer played his last professional match alongside Rafael Nadal

The legendary duo pictured at the 2022 Laver Cup

Roger Federer hung up his racquet in 2022 after enjoying a career spanned over two decades. He won 103 ATP titles, including 20 Grand Slams and a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics, among other achievements.

The Swiss played his last professional match at the Laver Cup alongside Rafael Nadal. The duo teamed up to play doubles against the American pair of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe but ended up losing 6-4, 6-7(2), 9-11.

Since retiring, Federer hasn't been in the tennis spotlight much, making only occasional appearances. However, his recent visit to America to announce Chase Arena in San Francisco as the host of the 2025 Laver Cup, along with his Oscars appearance with his wife Mirka, delighted his fans.

