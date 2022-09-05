"I don’t think that’s legal" - John McEnroe on Iga Swiatek's distraction tactic in her US Open 3R win

Iga Swiatek received criticism from tennis legend John McEnroe for distracting her opponent Lauren Davis during their third-round match at the 2022 US Open on Saturday.

Swiatek overcame a break in the second set to defeat Davis 6-3, 6-4, and progress to the fourth round of the New York Major for the second consecutive year.

Iga Swiatek's commanding performance was somewhat soured by a rather unsavory incident. During an intense rally with Davis, the World No. 1 performed what can only be described as a jumping jack to distract her opponent.

In view of this, John McEnroe joined a bevy of well-known figures to criticize the pole for her deed. In an interview with EUROSPORT, the American said that Swiatek's actions were "a little bit below the belt" and recalled Mansour Bahrami doing something similar in 1986.

"I don’t know about that, I don’t think that’s legal…that is a little bit below the belt," McEnroe said, adding, "The last time I saw that was when I was playing in 1986 I believe and [Mansour] Bahrami came in and served, and put his hands wide open and said, ‘Hit me’. And my partner Peter Fleming hit him in the forehead. And I said, ‘He’s a joke, this guy! I don’t understand what he’s doing. This is serious’."

The seven-time Grand Slam winner did add, however, that Iga Swiatek, who is only 21 years old, will learn from her mistakes.

"Bahrami was like ‘Good shot Peter, good shot!’ He loved it. I don’t think Swiatek has to do that. She’s so good it seems…but she’ll learn. She’s 21," he said.

"I could not find my rhythm today" - Iga Swiatek after her 3R win

Swiatek and Davis during their third-round match at the 2022 US Open - Day 6

In an on-court interview after her third-round victory, Iga Swiatek said she was unable to find her "rhythm" throughout the contest. She praised Davis as well, stating that she played "very smart."

"I couldn’t find my rhythm today," Swiatek said, adding, "She played totally differently than any other player. She played very smart. I'm pretty happy at the end that I could put balls in."

The Pole added that even when she is not playing "perfectly," she tries to enjoy every match and looks for "solutions."

"I’m trying to enjoy every match even when I’m not playing perfectly," Swiatek said. "Just trying to go for it. Trying to find solutions in every situation."

Iga Swiatek will lock horns with Jule Niemeier in the fourth round as she eyes a maiden title at Flushing Meadows.

