"I didn't enjoy myself as much as I should have, I was too stressed" - Elena Rybakina after beating Ons Jabeur in Wimbledon final

Elena Rybakina has said after her Wimbledon final win over Ons Jabeur on Saturday that she was too stressed to enjoy the moment.

Rybakina, 23, made a slow start in her first Major final, losing the first set 6-3. However, she soon rediscovered her mojo, taking the next two sets for the loss of just four games to register the biggest win of her career.

There was a brief scare in the sixth game of the decider when she found herself 40-0 down, serving 3-2. However, she clinched the next five points to thwart Jabeur's comeback. Two games later, Rybakina became the youngest ladies' singles winner at Wimbledon since a 21-year-old Petra Kvitova triumphed in 2011.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 The moment Elena Rybakina became a Wimbledon champion The moment Elena Rybakina became a Wimbledon champion 👏 #Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 https://t.co/gVCU9oqxx5

Rybakina said in her press conference that she cannot believe she's a Wimbledon champion. However, she hopes to realize the magnitude of her achievement when the dust settles down as she thanked her entourage for her triumph.

“I still don't believe it," said Rybakina. "The same in a few days I feel, and I am aware of what I have done. I am super proud of myself, also of my team and everyone who has worked with me. It's been hard, but we've done it together."

Rybakina added that she was too stressed to enjoy her win, saying she enjoyed her semifinal victory more.

"I didn't enjoy myself as much today as I should have," said the 23-year-old. "I was too stressed. I enjoyed the semifinal more, I don't know why. I'm sure I'll enjoy it tomorrow, when I'm calmer. I will remember everything about this day, but for now it is stressful."

Elena Rybakina is the first player since Amelie Mauresmo in 2006 to win the Wimbledon ladies' singles title after losing the first set.

"I have shown myself that I can win a Grand Slam, maybe more than one" - Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina hoists aloft the Venus Rosewater Dish on Saturday at Wimbledon

Elena Rybakina is the first player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam title. Having made the fourth round on her Wimbledon debut last year, Rybakina has gone all the way just 12 months later.

The 23-year-old hopes that her success at SW19 would stand her in good stead as she strives to win more Majors.

“I think that I will surely go far in other Grand Slams, I already know the way," said Rybakina. "I know how stressful it can be. It's just experience. Next time will be different. I have shown myself that I can win a Grand Slam, maybe more than one. That is the goal I am going to work for.”

Rybakina also commended her final opponent for playing "amazing" tennis and chasing down drop shots to make life difficult for her. The 23-year-old also commended Jabeur for being a "good person" and for the history she has created by reaching the Wimbledon final.

“She has played amazing," said Rybakina. "She is a very tough opponent with dropshots and everything. In the end she was running to all the drops of mine. I think she is a very good person. I met her at one of my first WTA tournaments, and she taught me everything. I respect her and her team a lot for everything that she has achieved, the history that she has made.”

Jabeur was the first Arab player to reach a Major final but fell short in her quest to win one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far