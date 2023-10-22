"I fear one Aryna Sabalenka forehand would topple it" "Gonna collapse on itself" - Tennis fans shocked by unfinished WTA Finals stadium in Cancun

The incomplete and seemingly precarious condition of the 2023 WTA Finals stadium led to shocked reactions from tennis fans, with some jesting that Aryna Sabalenka's powerful game could cause it to collapse.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the year-end championships, featuring the top eight singles players and doubles teams of the season, will be held in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5.

In September, it was disclosed that the WTA was reportedly investing $6 million into building a new stadium for the event. Tournament director Gustavo Santoscoy shared that the stadium was designed to seat 4,000 spectators, with two alternate practice fields available within the hotel accommodation for the players.

Following a disappointing update earlier this month, tennis fans were appalled as recent photos on social media, reportedly captured on October 18, revealed that the construction was still ongoing with just over a week left for the event.

The seemingly unstable appearance of the stands led several fans to joke about Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina's powerful groundstrokes causing the stadium to collapse.

"I fear one Sabalenka forehand would topple it," one fan posted.

"It’s gonna be game over when Sabalenka and Rybakina play each other here," another fan chimed in.

One fan, meanwhile, raised concerns about the availability of adequate practice courts for players as they began arriving in Cancun.

"Wait is players arrive early will they even have any practice courts to practice on," the fan commented.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

It’s normal for Aryna Sabalenka to have a little bit of down after becoming World No. 1, says Alex Corretja

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka claimed the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career following a runner-up finish at the US Open. Her ascent was made possible by Iga Swiatek's shock defeat to Jelena Ostapenko in the fourth round of the New York Major.

Sabalenka made her debut as the World No. 1 at the China Open. Following dominant wins over Sofia Kenin, Katie Boulter and Jasmine Paolini, the Belarusian suffered a straight sets defeat to Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Alex Corretja discussed Aryna Sabalenka's unsuccessful campaign at the WTA 1000 event, asserting that it was normal for the World No. 1 to undergo a period of adjustment after achieving the top spot in the rankings.

"I think you spend so much time thinking and dreaming, practicing, and working to become No. 1 that probably once you achieve that, it’s normal to have a little bit of down, a little bit of relief, a little bit of time to understand what’s going on." (via Eurosport)

Corretja also highlighted the pressure that came with being the World No. 1 and the increased expectations from fans to perform at an even higher level.

"What people expect from you, also fans, also yourself from you when you go on the tournament, how much you think you need to play better because you’re at the best or the No. 1 in the world," he added.