"I was so fearless" - Maria Sharapova struck by nostalgia as she recalls iconic victory against Serena Williams in Wimbledon 2004

Tennis legend Maria Sharapova recently discussed her match against Serena Williams at the 2004 Wimbledon Championships final, where she won her first Grand Slam title at 17. Sharapova, who faced Williams 22 times in her career, established herself as one of the rising tennis stars after defeating the American. The two were also seen together at the 2021 Met Gala.

Sharapova has had a highly decorated career, winning five Grand Slam titles and joining an exclusive list of women to claim the career Grand Slam, meaning winning each of the four Majors (Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open, French Open) at least once. The Russian is also a WTA Finals Champion and held the World No. 1 spot for the first time in 2005. She retired from competitive tennis in 2020, with her last match coming at the 2020 Australian Open.

In her appearance on the YouTube talk show Hot Ones, Sean Evans asked Sharapova about her most memorable moment in tennis. She said: (21:30 onwards):

"That is such a tough question, and you saved the best for last. I'd say your first Grand Slam final is ultimately just the most memorable one. In my career, it came at a very young age. I was 17 years old and it was in London in Wimbledon, and you know, the whole world was watching. I was playing against Serena Williams, and everything felt like I should have just been happy to be there, but I was so fearless."

"I loved the occasion. I loved everything about it. I loved the quiet moments of an English crowd. I loved the strawberries and cream before every match I had. Even though I was not supposed to eat the cream. But it's always the memory that comes to mind because I least expected it to come then. And I was so tough. I went for it," she added.

Since retiring, Sharapova has focused on other ventures such as starting her own company, Sugarpova, a premium candy brand.

Maria Sharapova rocks stylish white outfit at 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony

Maria Sharapova stuns at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony - Source: Getty

Maria Sharapova recently attended the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony, an event that honors the world’s leading scientists and mathematicians. Sharapova stunned in a stylish white dress and even shared a message on Instagram about her time there.

"So much hard work is poured into this evening and we were honored to be a part of it," she wrote.

Maria Sharapova attended the ceremony with her partner, Alexander Gilkes, and was one of the notable personalities to make an appearance.

