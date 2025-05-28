"I felt bad that I didn't respond" - Coco Gauff reveals shocking details of ignoring Carlos Alcaraz's message for 3 years

Coco Gauff recently recalled snubbing a message from Carlos Alcaraz following her breakthrough run at Wimbledon 2019. The American admitted she felt bad about not responding at the time.

In a recent candid interview, Gauff was asked about the funniest direct message (DM) she has received. The American instantly recalled what happened in 2019 involving the current World No. 2 Alcaraz.

Gauff, who was 15 while playing Wimbledon in 2019, reached the fourth round and announced her presence to the tennis world. Alcaraz texted her on Instagram after her performance, but was ghosted.

"I did well at Wimbledon 2019 & Carlos Alcaraz DM’d me saying ‘Hey Coco, do you remember me?’ Apparently, we won the Junior Fed Cup at the same time, and I didn't remember him, so I didn’t respond," Coco Gauff told Bleacher Report.

Further, she revealed that a few years later, the Spaniard won the 2022 US Open, and she texted him.

"Obviously, like four or five years later, he won the US Open. I DM’d him congratulations. But, if you look at our DMs, our spread is like, 'Hey, do you remember me?' then me DMing 'Congratulations' (laughs). I felt bad that I didn't respond," she added.

Gauff and Alcaraz have since interacted on the tour frequently, and the pair seems to have mutual respect.

Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff compete at French Open 2025

Coco Gauff at the French Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Currently, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff are in Paris competing at the 2025 French Open. Alcaraz got the better of Giulio Zeppieri in the first round before taking out Fabian Marozsan 6-1, 4-6, 1-6, 6-2. The Spaniard was happy with his performance and praised his Hungarian opponent for a strong second set.

"It was a great, great match... I played well in the first set. I had really high confidence. In the second set he started to play much better, really aggressively and didn't miss at all. It was a little bit difficult dealing with his game in the second set but I was pleased to stay strong and refresh in the third set and I started to play better and better. I had a really good last two sets," Alcaraz said (via ATPTour.com).

In the third round, the Spaniard will take on Damir Dzumhur, who defeated the 31st seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Meanwhile, second seed Gauff defeated Olivia Gadecki in the first round and has set up a second-round tie against Tereza Valentova. The 21-year-old American is in fine form on clay, finishing runner-up in Madrid and Rome.

