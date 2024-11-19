Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian engaged in a hilarious debate about who was the first to say 'I love you' in their relationship. Ohanian was quick to call the former World No. 1 out for bending the truth about who made the pivotal declaration first.

On November 16, Williams and Ohanian marked seven years of marriage by taking a trip to their wedding venue in New Orleans. The couple brought their daughters Olympia and Adira along with them, celebrating the occasion with a memorable family outing.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian recently appeared in a fun interview with Lingo, where they reminisced about their first date, shared stories about their children and discussed key moments in their relationship milestones, all while testing their knowledge of one another.

When asked who professed their love first, Ohanian held up the 23-time Grand Slam champion's name while she pointed to him. The Reddit co-founder hilariously accused Williams of "lying," insisting that while he had felt the same way, she was the one to make the declaration over a memorable phone call.

"Come on, you're going to lie on this. That's not the honest answer," Ohanian said. "I still remember that phone call. I felt the same way, but you definitely said it first."

Ohanian also joked that she made the confession under the influence of tequila, while Serena Williams quipped that her high glucose levels were to blame for her unexpected candor.

"It was the tequila," Ohanian joked.

"My glucose was high. I had some gelato. My glucose was too high. Next thing I know I'm calling this guy saying things I wouldn't normally say like, 'I love you,'" Serena Williams said.

"I'm very lucky to have met you" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian pens heartwarming note on their seventh anniversary

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian celebrated their seventh anniversary at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. Ohanian penned a heartwarming message on social media to mark the occasion, hailing the 23-time Grand Slam champion as an "amazing" mother and expressing gratitude for the blessing of their daughters Olympia and Adira.

"7 years ago today, we got married here. Now we get to bring these two for beignets. Happy Anniversary 🎉 Thanks for giving me the two greatest humans we've ever met. You're an amazing mama. I'm very lucky to have met you @serenawilliams @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian," Ohanian posted.

The former World No. 1 also paid a heartfelt tribute to Ohanian, sharing how he turned an average day into a special one by putting together a costume party, allowing their family to dress up and have fun together.

"7 years has gone so fast… Happy anniversary @alexisohanian thank you for being the best dad to our girls @olympiaohanian and @adiraohanian. Thanks for also making average November day a costume party and making it special. ❤️❣️," she captioned her Instagram post.

Williams also gave a sweet shoutout to her husband, playfully acknowledging that Alexis Ohanian was often "right too early."

