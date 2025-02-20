"I get my a** kicked, it's crazy" - Taylor Townsend opens up about being away from son Adyn amid hectic WTA Tour schedule

Taylor Townsend, the doubles specialist, recently gave an interview in which she talked about the difficulties of being a globetrotting tennis star and a full-time mother. Taylor, the two-time doubles Major winner, gave birth to her son Adyn Aubrey in 2021 and has since struggled to manage the demands of touring and motherhood.

Ad

The 28-year-old is honest enough to admit that she never wanted children, but she's now glad she did. She sat down with Essence magazine to discuss tennis, travel, and how she juggles her time. Right now, Townsend is fully engaged in the Tour's Middle-Eastern swing, which has kept her away from her son for six weeks.

While that isn't ideal, Taylor Townsend uses the time away to concentrate on herself. She told Essence:

Ad

Trending

"I’m doing okay. I’m doing well, but it’s also really strange because I won a Grand Slam, and then one day later, I’m in a different country, and I get my a– kicked, and it’s crazy, but that’s just how tennis goes. But I’m doing well. I’m really enjoying the time that I have to myself. When I’m on the road, and I don’t travel with AJ, I really try and just use this time to ask myself questions and get one with myself."

Ad

Townsend's start to the year on court has been mixed. In singles, she's yet to progress beyond the first round in any tournament in 2025. She lost in three sets at the Australian Open to Mexican Renata Zarazua but saved her tournament by partnering Katerina Siniakova to the doubles title, her second Major alongside the Czech doubles maestro.

Taylor Townsend uses her time away from her son to learn how to be a better mom

Slovakia vs USA - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Source: Getty

Despite the pressures, Taylor Townsend has come to terms with her new reality. Life on the tour involves being in many different time zones, and crazy highs and lows. The American has come to understand how touring works and has adapted, so that despite not being physically with her son, she's able to be a better mother: She said:

Ad

"I’m really enjoying the time I try to use these opportunities to grow as a person so I come back and I’m able to instill certain lessons in him or certain realizations that I’ve maybe come to while I’ve been gone to help me to be a better mom to him. I’m enjoying it. It is never easy being away from my son, especially for so long. I miss him. I try to talk to him every day, but these time changes are crazy."

Taylor Townsend has an active presence on Instagram, where she has 100,000 followers. As Adyn Aubrey grows up, he'll be able to engage with his mother on social media, but until then Townsend appears to have control of a difficult situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback