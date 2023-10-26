"I'm worn out already" - Taylor Townsend shares struggles of juggling mom duties and being a pro tennis player as son falls sick

Taylor Townsend recently shared some glimpses of her dual life as a mother and a player on the tour.

Townsend claimed the W80 in Macon on October 22, Sunday. defeating Hungarian Panna Udvardy 6-3, 6-4 in the final. The win pushed her up to World No. 66.

The American has previously reached the finals of the 2022 US Open and the 2023 French Open.

Townsend took to social media to announce her pregnancy on October 14, 2020. On March 14, 2021, she welcomed her son Adyn Aubrey. Since then, the tennis star has been gracefully balancing her professional tennis career and motherhood.

Right after winning her title in Macon, the 27-year-old went straight back to her motherhood duties, tending to her son who had fallen sick.

Taylor Townsend took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself with Adyn and commented on her dual life.

“Sick baby means mom stays home.” she captioned her story.

Taylor Townsend via Instagram Story

In another video posted by Townsend, she is seen caressing Adyn as he lay hugging her mother.

“I am so tired,” Townsend silently mouths at the end of the video.

Townsend via Instagram Story

She also shared an image of her baby monitor and wrote that it was tough being a mother and a pro-level tennis player.

“Sunday I win a title, Wednesday it’s this.. I’m worn out already”, she wrote in her story.

Townsend via Instagram Story

The tennis star and mother of one also shared a meme to the series of stories that was a play on the new ‘girl/boy math’ trend.

“Nah, what’s Black Mom Math? Sick + Laugh = Not Sick”, the meme read.

She promised to update her followers on what comes her way in the next 24 hours.

“Just gonna plop this here for the next 24h.. I’ll keep y’all posted” she wrote in the caption.

Taylor Townsend via Instagram Story

“You play beer pong or what” - Taylor Townsend playfully asked Jessica Pegula following her amusing performance at the ring toss game

Taylor Townsend 2023 US Open - Day 5

Taylor Townsend made a funny remark after seeing Jessica Pegula’s amusing skill at the promotional ring toss game video before the start of this year's China Open.

In the promotional event, players had to successfully toss rings over gifts placed on the ground to win them. The official social media pages of the China Open and WTA posted a video of Townsend and Pegula participating in the game.

Townsend, on seeing Pegula acing the activity, playfully asked her compatriot whether she has been practicing by playing beer pong.

“@jpegula you play (beer emoji)-pong or what,” she commented.

The 29-year-old took this jokingly and replied with laughing emojis.