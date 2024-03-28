"I won't give you what you are looking for" - Novak Djokovic refutes disclosing details about his split with ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic recently spoke to the media in Belgrade, where he has been practicing lately ahead of next month's European claycourt swing. A few Croatian journalists fielded questions surrounding his recent split with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic, but the Serb didn't give them a straight answer.

The 36-year-old has had a turbulent time on the ATP Tour in 2024. The Serb failed to defend his Australian Open crown in January, going out in the semifinals to eventual winner Jannik Sinner in four sets. He then took a month-long break before returning at the Indian Wells Masters in March, where he was upset in the third round by lucky loser Luca Nardi.

Novak Djokovic is seemingly alarmed by his loss of form, taking the tough decision of parting ways with Goran Ivanisevic on Wednesday, March 27. The two began working in 2019, following which the World No. 1 secured ten Majors and broke the Open-era Grand Slam record in singles.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago. Our on court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid... Šefinjo, thanks for everything my friend. Love you," the Serb wrote on his Instagram.

Djokovic was spotted in Belgrade this week, working on his claycourt game ahead of his Monte Carlo Masters participation. According to reports by Telegraf.rs, he was accosted by several Croatian journalists in his hometown on Thursday, who wanted to ask him about the ins and outs of his split with Ivanisevic.

The 24-time Major winner, however, refused to entertain them. He added that the Croatian was close to him regardless of their partnership ending, declaring their duo as "the most trophy-winning player and coach ever."

"I can't make any comments now, I'm sorry that I won't give you what you're looking for, but thank you for coming. You are welcome to stay here, but Goran and I have ended our cooperation. You saw the (social media) post, so..." Novak Djokovic said (via Telegraf.rs).

"Goran is a member of the family, a friend forever and it will remain like that. Professionally, we simply parted ways, having achieved a historic result - the most trophy-winning player and coach ever, so I think in that sense, it's all been said," he added.

Novak Djokovic looking to regain momentum at Monte Carlo next month

2015 Monte Carlo Rolex Masters trophy ceremony

Novak Djokovic has accumulated an 8-3 win/loss record this year, which is underwhelming for his high standards. The Serb will be eager to right the ship at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters, which begins on April 7.

The World No. 1 has triumphed in the Principality, his residence in 2008-20, on two occasions — 2013 and 2015. He defeated 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal in both of his Monte Carlo triumphs.

Djokovic can secure the elusive 'Triple Golden Career Masters' if he reigns victorious at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament next month. That said, the 36-year-old has not enjoyed good showings in Monte Carlo since winning his 2015 title, exiting before the quarterfinals in five of his last seven appearances there.

