"I got a special bag for it" - Felix Auger-Aliassime reveals why he won't wear his wedding ring during matches amid Shanghai honeymoon with wife Nina

Felix Auger-Aliassime shared the reason why he won’t be wearing his wedding ring during matches. He is married to Nina Ghaibi, a professional equestrian. He will be in contention at the 2025 Shanghai Masters.Auger-Aliassime, ranked 13th in the ATP rankings, tied the knot with his long-time partner, Nina Ghaibi, in a private ceremony in September. That event, featuring 120 close friends and family, took place at the luxury Selman Marrakech hotel in Morocco.Days later, the Canadian player took the court at the Shanghai Masters and is scheduled to play in the singles opening round on October 3, 2025. Ahead of that, the 25-year-old revealed that he had blisters from practising with the wedding ring, and would, unfortunately, not play his matches with it. However, he found a special way of keeping the ring close to him during his matches.&quot;I was thinking during the whole year, I need to practice with it, see how it feels. Unfortunately, I got a blister as I was practicing with it, so I'm going to have to find a way to keep it safe. But I don't think I'll play with it, unfortunately. I've got a little special bag for it that I'm going to keep safe in my tennis bag, so that's going to be the plan,&quot; he told to TennisTV. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFelix Auger-Aliassime has also been enjoying his honeymoon in Shanghai amid his Asian hard-court swing. In a recent post, the two-time Grand Slam semifinalist shared photos from his time in the Chinese city, including a heartfelt shot of him and his wife walking through the streets.&quot;Honeymoon in Shanghai? Why not,&quot; he captioned.The Canadian player has begun playing in the men's doubles with Robin Haase in the first round against John-Patrick Smith and Neal Skupski.Felix Auger-Aliassime expresses his feelings about marriage with Nina GhaibiFelix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open - Day 13 - (Source: Getty)Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi first met during one of the former's tournaments in 2019. Their romance brewed after their first date, and the couple has been supportive of each other in their respective sporting careers as well. In an interview with Vogue last month, the tennis star expressed how overwhelming it felt to walk down the aisle, see Ghaibi being accompanied by her father, and feel the presence of their late grandparents when the officiant mentioned them in the ceremony. He said:&quot;I definitely had butterflies in my stomach before walking down the aisle in front of all our family and friends. But I made sure to take time to soak in what was about to happen as this is a moment that will never come again in our lives. &quot;The image of my beautiful wife walking with her father is an image I’ll forever cherish. It’s also hard to describe what a gift it was for us to look out into the incredible crowd. It brought tears to our eyes when the officiant mentioned the names of our grandparents, who are no longer with us yet whose presence is overwhelmingly strong in our hearts.&quot;Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Adelaide International title and helped Canada win its first Hopman Cup title.