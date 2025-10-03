  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Felix Auger Aliassime
  • "I got a special bag for it" - Felix Auger-Aliassime reveals why he won't wear his wedding ring during matches amid Shanghai honeymoon with wife Nina

"I got a special bag for it" - Felix Auger-Aliassime reveals why he won't wear his wedding ring during matches amid Shanghai honeymoon with wife Nina

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Oct 03, 2025 07:39 GMT
Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi at the Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - (Source: Getty)

Felix Auger-Aliassime shared the reason why he won’t be wearing his wedding ring during matches. He is married to Nina Ghaibi, a professional equestrian. He will be in contention at the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

Ad

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 13th in the ATP rankings, tied the knot with his long-time partner, Nina Ghaibi, in a private ceremony in September. That event, featuring 120 close friends and family, took place at the luxury Selman Marrakech hotel in Morocco.

Days later, the Canadian player took the court at the Shanghai Masters and is scheduled to play in the singles opening round on October 3, 2025. Ahead of that, the 25-year-old revealed that he had blisters from practising with the wedding ring, and would, unfortunately, not play his matches with it. However, he found a special way of keeping the ring close to him during his matches.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was thinking during the whole year, I need to practice with it, see how it feels. Unfortunately, I got a blister as I was practicing with it, so I'm going to have to find a way to keep it safe. But I don't think I'll play with it, unfortunately. I've got a little special bag for it that I'm going to keep safe in my tennis bag, so that's going to be the plan," he told to TennisTV.
Ad
Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime has also been enjoying his honeymoon in Shanghai amid his Asian hard-court swing. In a recent post, the two-time Grand Slam semifinalist shared photos from his time in the Chinese city, including a heartfelt shot of him and his wife walking through the streets.

"Honeymoon in Shanghai? Why not," he captioned.

The Canadian player has begun playing in the men's doubles with Robin Haase in the first round against John-Patrick Smith and Neal Skupski.

Ad

Felix Auger-Aliassime expresses his feelings about marriage with Nina Ghaibi

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open - Day 13 - (Source: Getty)
Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open - Day 13 - (Source: Getty)

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina Ghaibi first met during one of the former's tournaments in 2019. Their romance brewed after their first date, and the couple has been supportive of each other in their respective sporting careers as well.

Ad

In an interview with Vogue last month, the tennis star expressed how overwhelming it felt to walk down the aisle, see Ghaibi being accompanied by her father, and feel the presence of their late grandparents when the officiant mentioned them in the ceremony. He said:

"I definitely had butterflies in my stomach before walking down the aisle in front of all our family and friends. But I made sure to take time to soak in what was about to happen as this is a moment that will never come again in our lives.
Ad
"The image of my beautiful wife walking with her father is an image I’ll forever cherish. It’s also hard to describe what a gift it was for us to look out into the incredible crowd. It brought tears to our eyes when the officiant mentioned the names of our grandparents, who are no longer with us yet whose presence is overwhelmingly strong in our hearts."

Felix Auger-Aliassime won the Adelaide International title and helped Canada win its first Hopman Cup title.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications