"I was honestly scared" - Lorenzo Musetti makes honest admission about avoiding default after 'unlucky' French Open controversy

Lorenzo Musetti has addressed his controversial behavior during his quarterfinal clash against Frances Tiafoe at the 2025 French Open. The Italian opened up about escaping any harsh consequences after striking a lineswoman in a shocking incident.

Musetti made a strong start to his quarterfinal match at the claycourt Major, winning the opening set 6-2. However, Tiafoe managed to secure a crucial break in the second set and then held serve at 5-3, much to the Italian's frustration. As he prepared to serve, the 23-year-old kicked a ball towards the sideboards in annoyance, which inadvertently struck a lineswoman.

Given that Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the 2020 US Open for striking a lineswoman in the throat after hitting a ball in frustration, there was immediate concern that the Italian would suffer the same fate. However, Musetti escaped with only a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct and was allowed to continue the match.

Musetti then managed to put the controversy out of his head as he went on to claim a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 victory after a two-hour and 47-minute battle. Following his win, the 23-year-old spoke about the "unlucky" accident and shared his thoughts on the reason behind why he wasn't defaulted.

In his post-match press conference, Lorenzo Musetti admitted to being "scared" after the unfortunate incident and made it clear that it wasn't his intention to cause any harm. He also said that he had immediately apologized to the line judge and expressed his belief that the umpire had let him off with a warning because there was no ill intent behind his gesture.

"Honestly it was really unlucky coincidence. Yeah, I was a little bit, honestly, scared, because I really didn't want to harm nobody, of course. So I immediately went to the line umpire, and I of course said sorry, I apologise to everyone. It was right to have a warning, but I think the umpire saw that there was no intention about that, and that's why probably just, you know, let me continue my game," Lorenzo Musetti said.

While Lorenzo Musetti was relieved to have avoided a default during the quarterfinals of the French Open, his opponent Frances Tiafoe was less than happy about the Italian suffering no consequences for his conduct.

"I think that’s comical" - Frances Tiafoe makes feelings known on Lorenzo Musetti avoiding default during French Open QF

Frances Tiafoe lost to Lorenzo Musetti at the French Open - Source: Getty

In his post-match press conference, Frances Tiafoe expressed frustration with the "comical" decision to allow Lorenzo Musetti to walk away from the incident with only a warning. The American also called out the apparent lack of consistency when it came to such rulings.

"I mean, obviously he did that and nothing happened. I think that’s comical, but it is what it is. Nothing happened, so there’s nothing really to talk about. Obviously, it’s not consistent, so it is what it is," Tiafoe said.

Following his victory over Tiafoe, Musetti will lock horns with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a blockbuster semifinal clash at the French Open. The Spaniard defeated Tommy Paul 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 in dominant fashion to book his place in the last four.

Alcaraz will have the edge heading into the highly anticipated encounter, since he holds a 5-1 lead in his head-to-head record against Lorenzo Musetti. The World No. 2 also triumphed in their meetings at the Monte-Carlo Masters and Italian Open this season.

