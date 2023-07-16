Novak Djokovic has stated that he intends to represent his home country of Serbia in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals.

Serbia is one of the 16 countries that qualified for the 2023 Davis Cup Finals. They are placed in Group C alongside Spain, the Czech Republic, and South Korea. The Group stage event is scheduled to take place between September 12-17 in Valencia, Spain.

Djokovic, who led the team to the title in 2010, has confirmed that he will be in action in the Davis Cup Group Stage, after skipping the event last year.

"I will play this year. I am looking forward to it,” he said, as per Sportklub.

The 36-year-old admitted to feeling ‘guilty’ about his absence in the previous edition. The Serbian team, who was the semifinalist in 2021, fell short in the Davis Cup Finals Group Stage last year and was unable to make the finals in Malaga.

“I didn't play last year - I felt guilty because I was hoping that the boys would get through the group in Valencia, so I could join them in Malaga. That format has been established for several years, we had a tough group last year," he stated.

Djokovic, however, noted that the cramped scheduling could spoil his chances of making an appearance. The September event is set to take place just two days after the conclusion of the US Open.

“It is true that the schedule is inconvenient, that it is played a week after the final of the US Open,” he admitted. “I hope that I will be healthy and that I will be available.”

The reigning Australian Open and French Open champion is vying for the calendar-year Grand Slam this year. Despite the tight scheduling, he conveyed that he has assured the team's coach Viktor Troicki of his presence in the Serbian team.

“But I told the coach Viktor (Troicki) that I am here and - I can't wait,” he said.

Novak Djokovic gears up to create history at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Novak Djokovic is in pursuit of history at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The World No. 2 is through to the final for the ninth time and will be facing World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz in the summit clash on Sunday, July 16.

He is the four-time defending champion at the event and is vying to become just the third man after Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer, to lift the Wimbledon trophy for the fifth time on the trot.

Djokovic is gunning for an Open Era record of 24 Grand Slam titles. He also has the opportunity to match Federer’s Wimbledon title record, as he finds himself one win away from an eighth trophy at the ongoing event.

Additionally, the 36-year-old is vying to become the oldest Wimbledon champion in the Open Era – a record currently held by Roger Federer, who won the title in 2017 aged 35 years and 11 months.

