"I just spent the best 2 weeks of my life with my wife" - Newly-married Felix Auger-Aliassime exults in Shanghai Masters run after 'amazing' honeymoon

Felix Auger-Aliassime gushed about the magical two weeks of his life, from his marriage to his stint at the Shanghai Masters. The Canadian player got married to his long-time partner, and equestrian Nina Ghaibi, in an intimate, picture-perfect ceremony in Marrakech on September 20, 2025.

Auger-Aliassime has been having a stellar run in China so far, defeating Alejandro Tabilo, Jesper de Jong, and Lorenzo Musetti to book his place in the quarterfinals. Besides that, the 25-year-old has also been spending his post-wedding days fondly referring to them as his 'honeymoon,' since he won’t be able to take a proper one en route to Turin now.

After he trounced Musetti, Auger-Aliassime expressed that he was not worried about returning to the court as he spent his best two weeks with his wife, family, and friends since the big day. He said, via ASAP Sports:

"I wasn't worried one second. I mean, I was getting married. If I'm worried about my tennis getting married, I have other problems. I mean, seriously. Like, I just spent the best two weeks of my life with my wife and her family and mine and my friends. I mean, it was an amazing time."

He also said that he was ready to pause the tour to enjoy those magical moments.

"This tour can wait when you're in these moments. But seriously, yes, I had an amazing time on a personal level. Then you can kind of get a break. I came here earlier to train. I could have played in Tokyo or Beijing, but it was impossible with the lack of training I had in the past weeks."

Felix Auger-Aliassime will next face French player Arthur Rinderknech in the quarterfinal round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime reveals why he wouldn't wear his wedding ring on the tour

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2025 US Open - Day 11 - Source: Getty

Felix Auger-Aliassime has had a decent season, with multiple semifinal appearances, including at the Hamburg Open, BOSS Open, Mallorca Championships, and the US Open. He missed the initial tournaments of the Asian hard-court swing, as he tied the knot with Nina Ghaibi and entered the Shanghai Masters to boost his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin.

Despite being newly married, the Canadian will unfortunately not wear his wedding ring during matches, as he developed a blister while practicing with it.

"I was thinking during the whole year, I need to practice with it, see how it feels. Unfortunately, I got a blister as I was practicing with it, so I'm going to have to find a way to keep it safe. But I don't think I'll play with it, unfortunately. I've got a little special bag for it that I'm going to keep safe in my tennis bag, so that's going to be the plan," he shared with Tennis TV.

Auger-Aliassime peaked at No. 6 in the ATP rankings, becoming the fourth-highest-ranked Canadian player of all time.

