“I know how difficult it is to win a Slam so for Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer to win 23, 22 and 20 is ridiculous" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray hailed Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for their "ridiculous" Grand Slam tallies, calling their era the best ever in men's tennis.

On Sunday, Djokovic took the sole lead in the Slam race for the first time in his career, taking down Casper Ruud in the final of the French Open in straight sets. With 23 to his name now, the Serb has a commendable lead over both Nadal (22) and Federer (20).

With the 'Big-3' dominating tennis to such a degree, Murray and Stan Wawrinka remain the only players to have managed to win multiple Grand Slams during the same time.

Speaking to the press after his title run at the Surbiton Challenger over the weekend, the Brit expressed his respect for his colleagues, stating that he sometimes could not believe that he used to compete and win against them on the biggest of world stages.

“I know how difficult it is to win a Slam so for [Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer] to win 23, 22 and 20, it’s ridiculous," Murray said. “Sometimes I watch them playing matches and I’m like ‘wow, I can’t believe I used to win and compete against them in the biggest matches in the biggest tournaments.'"

Murray admitted that decades down the line, people might accuse him of winning just three Grand Slams. But in the former World No. 1's opinion, every Major he won in the same era as the Big-3 counts for a lot more than just one.

Andy Murray went on to proclaim that he was proud of everything he achieved while playing at the same time as Djokovic, Nadal and Federer, especially the few wins he stacked up against them.

“In 30 years' time people who maybe don’t follow tennis that much will look back and say to me, ‘you won only three Grand Slams’. But each major that these guys win makes the accomplishments that I’ve had against them, and tournaments that I’ve won against them, greater," Andy Murray said.

“I certainly didn’t win all my matches against them but I won my fair few. I’m proud of what I achieved in what, without question, is the best era of men’s tennis by miles,” he added.

Andy Murray has a trailing record in the head-to-head against all three: 11-14 against Federer, 11-25 against Djokovic and 7-17 against Nadal.

"He deserves it" - Andy Murray on Novak Djokovic being the Slam race leader

Andy Murray further stated that Novak Djokovic deserves to finally be the sole leader of the Slam race, asserting that the 23-time Grand Slam champion makes winning look a lot more easy than it should be.

The Brit jokingly added that after Djokovic beat him in the final of 2016 French Open, he lost motivation, which led to Murray winning Wimbledon that year. He was hoping that that would be the case once again this year, where the Serb will come into SW19 as the four-time defending champion.

“I’m not saying he makes it look easy but he makes it look a lot more easy than it should. I am happy for him, he deserves it. When he beat me in the final of the (2016) French Open he lost motivation so maybe he can take his eye off the ball for the next few weeks heading into Wimbledon! But congratulations to him – it’s an incredible achievement,” Andy Murray said.

