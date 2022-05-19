"I know I don’t have much of a chance, but it would be a great experience to play with Rafa" - Zsombor Piros on playing Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros

Young Hungarian Zsombor Piros hopes to play 13-time champion Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros even though he knows he may not have 'much of a chance'.

Piros, 22, beat Egor Gerasimov in straight sets to move into the final round of qualifying, where he'll play Portugal's Nuno Borges. The World No. 189 is looking to make his Grand Slam main draw debut at Roland Garros.

The Hungarian has two goals if he reaches there - to play either Nadal or 2021 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas. While he chose the Spaniard to have a 'great' experience, Piros chose Tsitsipas for a different reason. The 2017 Roland Garros doubles champion said:

“I have two favourites to play. I know I don’t have much of a chance, but it would be a great experience to play with Rafa (Nadal), that’s everyone’s goal I think, and also (Stefanos) Tsitsipas."

Explaining why he chose Tsitsipas, Piros said that he would like to play a top player with a one-handed backhand on Court Philippe Chatrier:

“I like their games a lot and I like to play against one-handed (backhand) guys. I just want to know what it feels like to take on players like this. Court Philippe-Chatrier against them would be the dream."

Rafael Nadal chasing more history at Roland Garros

Rafael Nadal is the greatest player to grace Roland Garros in the tournament's more than 100-year-old history.

The legendary left-hander has won a staggering 13 titles at the Major - seven more than any other player. With his 13th triumph two years ago, Nadal scripted history by going level with Roger Federer (20) atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard. His final win over Novak Djokovic marked his 100th win in 102 matches at the tournament.

However, the defending champion was beaten in the semifinals by eventual champion Djokovic in an unforgettable match last year. After winning the opening set, the Spaniard came out second best in the next three - squandering a set point in the third set - as Djokovic became the first player to beat Nadal twice at Roland Garros.

A year later, the record 21-time Major winner is on the cusp of a few milestones at his most successful tournament.

Nadal (105) needs one win to break Federer's record for most wins at a single Major. If he wins his first two rounds, Nadal will join his Big Three peers Federer (369) and Djokovic (323) as the only male players with 300 Grand Slam match wins.

If he wins his 14th Roland Garros title, Nadal will move level with Steffi Graf (22) for third all-time on the all-time Grand Slam singles leaderboard - men or women. Margaret Court (24) and Serena Williams (23) occupy the top two spots.

