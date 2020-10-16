After losing to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, Novak Djokovic wasted no time before heading to Visoko in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Bosnian Pyramids have taken up a big place in Djokovic's heart ever since he first visited them back in July.

At that time the Serb had sounded awestruck by the supposed ‘healing powers’ of the Pyramids, and had labeled the place as ‘heaven on Earth’. This time too Novak Djokovic showered rich praise on the pyramids while speaking to FTV TV station.

Notably, the World No. 1 was once again accompanied at Visoko by the infamous archaeologist Semir Osmanagic. Djokovic has developed a strong connection with the Bosnian businessman in recent months.

Novak Djokovic praises the healing ability of the pyramids

Novak Djokovic suffered one of the most brutal and unexpected defeats of his career in the final of the French Open last week. While many had tagged Rafael Nadal as the favorite for the match, almost nobody expected him to inflict such a beatdown upon the Serb.

Novak Djokovic exulting after a point

What was equally surprising was Djokovic's rather muted demeanor on the court. Known to be one of the most expressive players out there, Djokovic seemed to be struggling to energize himself during the match.

Add to that his issues at the US Open, and it's not surprising that Novak Djokovic felt the need to rejuvenate his mind and body. And the controversial Bosnian Pyramid of the Sun, which has long been propagandized by Semir Osmanagic, provided the perfect platform for that.

Osmanagic has often claimed that the mountains at Visoko have healing powers, which has been echoed by Novak Djokovic. The World No. 1 believes that the tunnels in the pyramids help to replenish the oxygen in the lungs, which in turn aids in recovery.

Novak Djokovic after being defaulted at the US Open

Djokovic also extended an invitation to ‘all athletes’ to experience the pyramids for themselves.

"I would like to invite all athletes to come here and spend time in the tunnels,” Djokovic said. “The stay helps to pump oxygen into the lungs. This has a direct effect on regeneration and recovery, which is important for all athletes.”

Novak Djokovic can be seen with Semir Osmanagic in the tweet below.

Novak Djokovic’s inclination towards alternative science has been well-documented over the years. But ever since he became acquainted with Semir Osmanagic, the Serb’s interests in the field seem to have grown even more.

Even though Osmanagic has previously made some outlandish claims such as his pyramids having the ability to cure COVID-19, Djokovic is not too perturbed. The 17-time Grand Slam champion is quite a vocal supporter of the pseudo-scientist's methods and beliefs.