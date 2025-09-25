"I like Rafael Nadal" - Roger Federer instantly dismisses idea of him 'not liking' Spaniard; names his tennis GOATs with Pete Sampras at No. 3

Roger Federer recently sat down for a fun debate with popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy. Here, the duo spoke up about their respective tennis GOATs among other things. Burna Boy named Rafael Nadal as one of his favorites and referred to the Spaniard as someone the Swiss doesn't like. However, Federer playfully dismissed the suggestion and went on to name the players he was most inspired by growing up.

During the debate, which was produced by Complex and released on its official YouTube channel, the former World No. 1 and 20-time Major champion said:

"I like him (Nadal). He's good." (from 9:29)

Going on to name Stefan Edberg, Boris Becker and Pete Sampras as his idols, Roger Federer added:

"Stefan Edberg, Swedish guy, he always attacked the net. He was super elegant. He was the coolest, and then Boris Becker from Germany. They used to play against each other so I used to be watching them on TV. And then Pete Sampras was the next one from the US."

The Swiss, who bid an emotional farewell to tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup, also included his own fiercest rivals Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the conversation.

"And of course Nadal and Djokovic, maybe you remember him?," the 44-year-old concluded.

"Rafael Nadal is a giant of the game" - Roger Federer after attending emotional farewell to Spaniard at French Open 2025

Rafael Nadal officially retired last year following an unsuccessful outing for Spain at the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. However, at this year's French Open, the clay Major organized a special farewell for the Spaniard owing to the 14 title triumphs he achieved on the red dirt of Roland Garros during his playing days.

To make the occasion more special, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray were invited. In the aftermath of the farewell, the Swiss spoke highly of the Spaniard, telling Mary-Joe Fernandez on TNT:

"I think farewells are important when you have his level. And he is a giant of the game and if we can add a little something by being here with Novak and Andy and we tied a knot all together, I think it’s a nice thing. I know it meant the world to me that I had all my guys, my players around me when I retired, and I think it’s also good for closure."

Djokovic remains the only active member of the 'Big Three' on the tour, with the Serb's next competitive outing set to come at the 2025 Shanghai Masters.

