"I'll always choose you" - Paula Badosa and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas share heart-warming Valentine's Day messages honoring their relationship

Popular tennis couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas recently shared affectionate messages for each other on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, celebrating their harmonious relationship.

The couple began dating in May last year, and have since built a beautiful bond between them. They were both seen competing at the Australian Open in Melbourne and Badosa also featured at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open this month.

While Badosa shared a candid picture of them with a sweet message, Tsitsipas posted a charming selfie with the Spaniard to celebrate their relationship on Valentine's Day.

Their interactions can be seen below:

“I’ll always choose you @Stefanostsitsipas, Happy Valentines Day Mi Amor,” Paula Badosa said on her Instagram account

“My valentine,” Stefanos Tsitsipas said on his Instagram account

Badosa and Tsitsipas have never shied away from revealing the nature of their relationship with fans on social media. The duo not only support each other off the court, but also actively motivate one another during training sessions and important matches at the highest level.

"I saw it and I was like Paula wait for an hour, play it tough, five minutes and I replied" - Paula Badosa reveals her first chat with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa has revealed her first chat with her current boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The former World No. 3 was recently spotted supporting his girlfriend at the Abu Dhabi Open 2024. She received a wildcard entry at the event and began her campaign with a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 win over Ashlyn Krueger.

The enthusiastic couple made the most of their time together in Doha and participated in a Valentine’s Day quiz hosted by former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli for Sky Sports.

During the event, Bartoli light-heartedly questioned the couple about their relationship and was keen to know who made the first move. The Greek unveiled that it was he who texted Badosa after the latter's 6-1, 6-4 win against Ons Jabeur at the 2023 Italian Open.

"Rome - second round against Ons Jabeur. I remember the message clearly. I said, clinical, great tennis out there, what else…" Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

Badosa also threw light on her version of the story and cheekily said that she tried to play hard to get in the beginning, but eventually succumbed to the text message very soon.

"Like, [he said] amazing performance. And I just finished the match and I saw it, and I was like, ‘Paula, wait for an hour, play it tough.’ Five minutes and I replied. Very weak," Paula Badosa said with a smile on her face

Both players will be determined to churn strong results in their favor this year. While Badosa is inching towards regaining her peak fitness and dependable form, Tsitsipas, currently ranked 10th on the Tour, will be keen on being more clinical on the men's tour and give the top players a run for their money.