"I have a lot of respect for Rafael Nadal and I have affection for him, but I have to pick Roger Federer between the two" - Jil Teichmann

Jil Teichmann, who was born in Spain but plays on the WTA tour under the Swiss flag, recently revealed that she would pick Roger Federer over Rafael Nadal if she had to choose between the two legends.

Speaking in an interview with Punto de Break, the World No. 35 remarked that she had respect for the Spaniard for everything he has accomplished so far. Despite all that, Teichmann admitted that she had to pick her adopted countryman.

Funnily enough, the 24-year-old was lost for words trying to explain why exactly, implying that it should be self-evident why anyone would pick Federer over Nadal. It is not uncommon for players in the sport to pick the Swiss over the 21-time Grand Slam champion despite the latter having the drop on him statistically, for reasons that have to do with his elegant playstyle and larger-than-life status.

"I have a lot of respect for [Rafael Nadal], besides he is left-handed and I have affection for him, but the thing is that Federer... I have to pick Federer [between the two]," Jil Teichmann said.

Jil Teichmann also expanded on how she manages to live between Spain and Switzerland, stating that she does not even have a Spanish passport. Although she was born there, the World No. 35 stated that she felt more at home in Switzerland.

"People don't know it, but I don't even have a Spanish passport. I speak very good Spanish, yes. I was born in Barcelona, yes. But I grew up in Switzerland, I went to Swiss school and at home I only speak Swiss," Teichmann said. "Holidays, family... sounds weird but I'm very Swiss."

The 24-year-old further added that it was a "bit weird" to have to split everything between the two countries, especially since her family was based in Switzerland. However, Teichmann revealed that she underwent most of her training in Spain, since her team were all Spaniards.

"I train in Barcelona, my whole team is from Barcelona, but I live in Switzerland," Jil Teichmann said. "My parents are Swiss, my whole family lives there, but yes, I have everything between two countries, it's a bit weird."

"You can always do better, but I'm not going to complain about this season" - Jil Teichmann

Jil Teichmann was rather elated by how her 2022 season was going so far

Jil Teichman also expanded on her 2022 season during the interview, where she has already racked up 10 wins overall. The Swiss has reached the third round of the ongoing Madrid Open following stunning victories over Petra Kvitova and Leylah Fernandez and will take on Elena Rybakina next.

The 24-year-old was elated about her lack of injuries this year, something that was a huge problem for her last year. Teichmann remained cautiously optimistic about the future, adding that she had no complaints about how she has performed so far.

"At the moment I haven't had any injuries, that's already a great victory for me, last year I was injured a lot," Teichmann said. "In fact, here in 2021 I remember that I came without games and then in Strasbourg I was injured again. Obviously, you can always do better, but I'm not going to complain about this season."

