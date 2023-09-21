"I love you Alexis Ohanian" - Serena Williams' husband earns praise from her ex-coach for promoting women's sports by highlighting US Open viewership

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has praised the American’s husband Alexis Ohanian for highlighting the US Open women’s final’s viewership numbers along with his continued promotion of women’s sports.

As per the data released, the 2023 US Open women’s final, played between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, was watched by 3.422 million people in the United States. The men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, meanwhile, garnered a viewership of 2.321 million.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, who has regularly advocated the investment in women’s sports, emphasized the consistent viewership observed at the US Open.

“The numbers came in and more Americans watched the women’s US Open final than the men. This has consistently happened in tennis. Every single US Open Final, more Americans watch the women than the men,” Serena Williams’ husband noted in an Instagram video.

“Now obviously Serena and Venus had a lot to do with that,” he added.

He also praised tennis legend Billie Jean King’s efforts in ensuring equal pay for women players at the New York Major.

“Great women athletes, for a very long time, laboring under horrible conditions, unfair pay, but let’s unpack it some more. The US Open is a rare case study of a women’s and men’s tournament, played at the same time, that are now, thanks to a lot of great work by Billie Jean King, providing equal pay equal marketing support, equal stakes, equal everything,” he said.

Alexis Ohanian, the co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team Angel City FC, highlighted the prominent sports personalities who have already invested in women’s sports and urged the public to take an interest in it.

“Why is Brady an investor in the Vegas Aces? Why has the Mahomes family invested in the KC Current. Pay attention to your role models. See what they’re doing. As a sports fan, you should celebrate this,” he said, adding, “It’s gonna mean we get to see more greatness. Who doesn’t like greatness? Whether it’s a man or a woman doing it? Just do yourself a favor, pay attention. Women’s sports are just getting started.”

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs was impressed by the Reddit co-founder championing the cause.

“I love you @alexisohanian,” she wrote on her Instagram story, adding a heart emoji.

Rennae Stubbs on Instagram

"So you wanna go back on tour?" – Alexis Ohanian reacts to Serena Williams' comment on her workout routine

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams retired at the US Open last September. Just months later, the 23-time Grand Slam champion and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced that they were expecting their second child together after six-year-old daughter Olympia.

In August, the pair welcomed their second daughter, Adira. They have since shared several updates on their lives.

In one social media post, Serena Williams joked about her seeming disinterest in working out while having no championship to train for.

"I’m not used to working out with no goal or to be honest - no championship in my mind. This is super weird," she said in a post on X.

Alexis Ohanian hilariously responded to her revelation by posing a curious question about her possible comeback.

"So..... you wanna go back on tour?" he jokingly wondered.

