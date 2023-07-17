"I love that Ohanian eyebrow" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis reacts to daughter Olympia embarrassing the tennis icon in front of a fan

Serena Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian has reacted to daughter Olympia revealing the tennis player's wig secret to a fan.

Williams recently had an awkward moment with Olympia when a fan complimented the tennis legend and fashionista's hair. Olympia, who is adored for her cute and cheeky personality, blurted out that her mother was wearing a wig, much to Williams’s surprise and embarrassment.

The 41-year-old is not only a legend on the court but also a style icon off the court. Over her long and glorious career, she has tried out numerous hairstyles and colors and often worn wigs to switch up her look and share it on social media.

Olympia, who is five years old, has inherited her mother's curls and sometimes wears beads at the bottom of her braids, just like Williams did when she won her first US Open in 1999.

On Sunday (July 16), an Instagram account shared Williams' tweet about a funny conversation she had with a lady who praised her hair. The post also included a picture of Olympia looking mischievous with one eyebrow raised.

"@olympiaohanian keepin’ it real 😂," the post read.

Alexis Ohanian reshared the post on his Instagram story and complimented Olympia.

“I love that Ohanian eyebrow,” he wrote on Instagram.

Alexis Ohanian on Instagram

Serena Williams shares her belly care routine with her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams in the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Serena Williams is radiating joy as she embraces her second pregnancy while also sharing a secret to maintain the health of her baby bump.

At 41, Williams is eagerly anticipating her second child with her husband. In a heartwarming video with her daughter, Williams revealed her belly routine to prevent stretch marks.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed Olympia into their lives in 2017, and since then, they have frequently shared precious moments with their daughter on various social media platforms. From matching outfits to enjoying tennis sessions together, their bond is evident.

On Saturday (July 15), Williams took to her YouTube channel to upload a video titled 'My Belly Routine featuring Olympia.' In the video, she revealed the products she uses every morning on her belly, including cocoa butter, shea butter, etc.

The mother-daughter duo also recently showcased their culinary talents during an Italian cooking class. On Wednesday (July 12), the expectant athlete took to Instagram to share a picture of the mother-daughter duo donning stylish matching aprons.

"Cooking class anyone? We know how to focus... @olympiaohanian," Williams wrote on Instagram.

