"I loved seeing all my fans" - Roger Federer looks back on recent trip to Tokyo for clothing sponsor's 'Lifewear Day'

Roger Federer gave a glimpse of his recent trip to Tokyo while expressing his gratitude to his Japanese fans.

Federer visited Japan to grace his clothing sponsor Uniqlo's 'Lifewear Day,' bringing delight to the 6,400 fans who attended the event at the Ariake Coliseum last Saturday.

"Tokyo, you were incredible as always! I loved seeing all my fans and spending time in such a special place. Thank you @uniqlo for hosting," wrote Federer on his social media accounts.

The retired star's post included photos of himself during the event and as a tourist.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was joined by fellow brand ambassadors Kei Nishikori, Shingo Kunieda and Gordon Reid as they entertained the crowd through a panel discussion and a fun seven-point tie-break doubles match.

The Swiss teamed up with wheelchair singles career Grand Slam holder Kunieda to beat two-time wheelchair singles Major winner Reid and retired Japanese player Kurumi Nara, 8-6.

The 41-year-old icon also got to coach elementary school kids in a tennis clinic.

"[I had a] Great time with all the kiddies, especially. Being reconnected with fans or tennis lovers was great," said Federer in the Japanese brand's virtual Q and A session with fans.

"For me, being on any tennis court with fans again is very special, but also especially inspiring the next generation. What we are trying to do here, trying to have an impact, was great," he added.

Roger Federer's post-retirement plans: Play other sports outside tennis, travel adventurously with family

Roger Federer (center) hugs his kids in a highly emotional moment during the Laver Cup.

Roger Federer shared his plans now that he has more spare time after bidding goodbye to tennis: skiing, playing football and squash, and conducting 'creative' and more 'adventurous' travels with his family.

He revealed that he avoided playing other sports during his tennis career for fear of getting injured.

"I really started to cut back a lot on all the sports I was doing. I stopped skiing in 2008. I would only play football a little bit with my children. I stopped playing squash just so I could save all my health for the tennis matches. Because I really didn't want it to end with an injury through a different sport. So that's one thing I'm going to look forward to," said the six-time ATP Finals champion.

A schedule free of matches, practices and physio sessions would also allow him and his family to enjoy their travels more.

"I love travelling, especially with not having a match the next day or another practice, being able to stay up later, maybe sleep a little less, not having to have another massage – even though it sounds good – but just having not that life for a change," said Federer.

"We're always planning our vacations and I want it to be really fun. They can now actually become a little bit more creative as well. I'd like to take my kids to Africa. Before, the vacations always had to be somewhat relaxing because my life on the road was so busy. But now, I think our vacations can become a bit more adventurous," he added.

As for the other sports, the eight-time Wimbledon winner is still a little worried about his knee – so Federer the sportsman, even just through leisure, has to wait.

"In terms of the other sports, I'm still a little bit scared. Right after retirement and my knee has been a little bit so-so, so that has to wait," he said.

