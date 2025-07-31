"I’m not going to say Emma Raducanu can’t do it again" - Pam Shriver makes bold prediction about Brit's Grand Slam chances

Former player Pam Shriver opined that Emma Raducanu has a chance of winning another Grand Slam since she already achieved it at the 2021 US Open. Raducanu had a good start to the National Bank Open, outclassing Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Peyton Stearns to reach the third round.

Ad

Emma Raducanu was the first British woman to win a major singles title since Virginia Wade in 1977. Though she struggled with her form in the past tournaments and missed a significant time on the court due to ankle and wrist injuries, many believe that the Brit is likely to have a breakthrough at a Grand Slam tournament.

Speaking with conviction, former player Pam Shriver hailed Raducanu for her solid performances on the court and stated that the latter's resume will soon have another major title since she already earned it in 2021 and knows the grind.

Ad

Trending

"Obviously in the last say three and a half years, four years she’s kind of fallen back into kind of like a solid player with some good results during the year. But if you just took her resume, take that US Open out, that one tournament out, you would probably say no she’s not going to win one. She might have some quarterfinals, semifinals, but when you know that somebody’s had the mindset to do it once you always think sure, they can do it again.”

Ad

Raducanu will next face Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova in the third round of the National Bank Open.

Emma Raducanu revealed why the 2R win in Montreal meant so much for her

Emma Raducanu at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 4 - (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu registered a dominant win over Stearns in the second round, converting four of ten break points and recording six aces. In a post-match conversation, she appreciated the UK flags waved in her support.

Ad

She also shared her association with Canada and highlighted the importance of winning there. Raducanu said,

"I just want to say thank you. I mean, I see the Union Jack, so thank you. I saw that in some clutch moments and I was actually born in Canada, so, to come back and... (smiles) So, yeah, for me it means so much to be able to do well here, and I'm very happy to be in the next round."

The former No. 10 was born to Ian (originally Romanian) and Renee (originally from China) in Toronto. The Brit did not spend much time in Canada since her family moved to Bromley after her birth in 2002.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More