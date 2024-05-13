"I'm going to have tantrums...that's just who I am" - Daniil Medvedev takes unapologetic stance on his temperamental on-court persona

Daniil Medvedev has taken an unapologetic stance on his on-court persona, which has often landed him in trouble with opponents, officials, and crowds. The Russian is currently competing at the Italian Open, where he is the defending champion.

Over the years, Medvedev has never shied away from displaying his temperamental side on the tennis court. While this aspect of the former ATP World No. 1 has endeared him to a section of tennis fans, it has also made him a controversial and polarizing figure in the sport.

For instance, earlier this year at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Medvedev engaged in verbal altercations with the officials two days in a row. The second instance happened during his third-round loss to compatriot Karen Khachanov. It saw Medvedev blatantly criticize the officials after a point was wrongly awarded to Khachanov at a crucial juncture in the second set.

"You go look at the mark, the mark is fricking out. They don’t know how to referee anymore; the mark is out. Who will take action? Who will take action?" a furious Medvedev asked loudly.

Recently, in an interview with rolandgarros.com, the 2021 US Open champion said that despite his attempts to change his on-court behavior for the better, his signature "tantrums" will be a part of him. According to Medvedev, they are a part of who he is as a person and trying to change them completely would be equivalent to "hiding" his characteristic traits.

"I’m going to have some tantrums, and stuff like this, that’s just who I am. I’m not going to be able to beat it, because if I beat it, it’s just as if I’m hiding it. And it’s not good hiding things," Medvedev told rolandgarros.com.

Daniil Medvedev credited Jim Courier at the 2024 Australian Open for helping people see the Russian's "normal" side

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Jim Courier (R) at the 2024 Australian Open

Egged on by Jim Courier, Medvedev delivered a masterclass at the 2024 Australian Open following his fourth-round win over Nuno Borges. The masterclass featured an on-court demonstration from the Russian, in which he explained why he chooses to adopt a return position deep behind the baseline.

Later, during a press conference, Medvedev lauded Courier and said that talking to the American makes him feel that the people's perception of him changes.

"He (Courier) seems like a super nice guy. I really like talking to him. feel like when I talk to him, people can see this side of my personality because it's a little bit different than [when] I'm on the tennis court," Medvedev said.

Right now, the Russian is preparing for his third-round contest at the Italian Open against 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals champion Hamad Medjedovic. If Medvedev progresses, he will face either Dominik Koepfer or Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 event.