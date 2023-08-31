Novak Djokovic emphatically endorsed on-court coaching after his second-round win at the 2023 US Open. He hailed its introduction as a welcome change that enhances the sport's experience for the players as well as fans.

Djokovic advanced to the third round at this year's US Open after defeating Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 in two hours and two minutes on Wednesday, August 30.

Referring to the ATP's decision to permit on-court coaching since the second half of the 2022 season, the Serb was asked to share his perspective on the same.

Djokovic not only expressed his support for in-game coaching but went on to advocate for headsets as a means to facilitate further communication.

"I would want to see, honestly, you know, a possibility of -- I'm actually supportive of the on-court coaching or headset communication, whatever ways of getting more coaching. I think it's good. I think it's good for the audience. It's good for player," he said during his post-match press conference.

The 36-year-old brushed off the concerns of the rule's detractors, emphasizing that even after receiving guidance from one's coach, the responsibility to execute the strategy ultimately falls upon the player.

"I understand that there are some, you know, opponents of this, you know, coaching rule that are saying, Yeah, you're a tennis player, individual athlete, so you have to figure things out by yourself," he said.

"Well, you have to figure them out anyway, even if the coach comes in, say, in a set break or whatever, and you talk, you still have to have to play yourself, right? There is no substitution," he added.

Djokovic also expressed satisfaction with the current rule, contrasting it with the past practices of players having to conceal their conversations from the watchful eyes of the chair umpire and supervisors.

"But yeah, I'm actually happy that we are able now to freely communicate rather than hiding from a chair umpire or supervisor like we did for many years. So it's good. I'm supportive of that," he said.

"It's really not comparable" - Novak Djokovic dismisses comparisons between on-court coaching in tennis and basketball

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic was also asked about the contrasting dynamics of the conversations between coaches and players in tennis and basketball. In response, the Serb highlighted the notable difference between the two sports.

"Well, it's different in basketball because you can basically go to your coach or bench any time you want. We are not able to do that," he said.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion also mentioned that the noise levels on a tennis court were higher, necessitating louder communication. He said that the two sports were fundamentally incomparable in this regard.

"So we have to sometimes raise our voice in order for our team to hear us or for us to hear them, because otherwise, you know, we have to communicate with the signs or signals. You know, it's louder out on the court," he said. "So it's quite different, you know, than basketball. It's really not comparable."

Novak Djokovic will face Laslo Djere in the third round of the 2023 US Open. Djere defeated Hugo Gaston 6-1, 6-2, 6-3 to set up the all-Serbian clash, scheduled to take place on Friday, September 1.

